According To Costco Customers, This Packaged Italian Ravioli Just Isn't Good
If there's one thing that connects Costco fans and Reddit users in a Venn diagram, it's strongly held opinions that they aren't afraid to share. While many Reddit posts about Costco are positive, like shoppers in the Northwest raving about jarred balsamic pearls, some feedback about Costco products can be less than stellar. There is one product in particular that seems to be overwhelmingly disappointing, and that sad award goes to Giovanni Rana's Rana Roasted Lobster Ravioli.
A universal theme for the roasted lobster ravioli was a general lack of, well, lobster. One Reddit user in the r/Costco subreddit posted a photo of an opened package of the Rana Roasted Lobster Ravioli, saying, "The flavor was ok, but the filling was more of a cheesy pasta paste. [I] will probably push myself to finish so I don't waste food, but wasn't that good in my opinion." Most users in the thread expressed the same feelings, and one Redditor commented that for each ravioli, "maybe [one] in [three] has a little shredded piece of lobster inside." Another user commiserated, saying, "We tried them too, they were garbage."
There's nothing worse than bringing home something you're excited to eat, going through the trouble of preparing it, and then sitting down to a disappointing meal. Make sure you get the most out of spending your hard-earned money and valuable time by avoiding the Costco foods and drinks that Redditors regret buying; it looks like the Rana Roasted Lobster Ravioli should be on that list as well.
Skip the lobster pasta
Even the reviews of the product on Costco's product page are grim, with a 2.8-star rating overall. One reviewer warned others, "Do not hope to find any 'roasted lobster' in these ravioli," and another person echoed those sentiments, saying, "I didn't have a hint of lobster meat or flavor. I can't imagine how it can be sold as 'lobster.'" One more reviewer mentioned that the ravioli has "no lobster taste, very little lobster, the cheese filling is the prominent taste," saying that they "won't buy again."
While there are some positive reviews of Costco's Rana Maine Lobster Ravioli on Reddit, those flattering comments date back three years ago, and appear to be about a slightly different product, as the currently available packaging says "Roasted Lobster," while the older version was called "Maine Lobster" ravioli. But even the Maine Lobster version had mixed feedback, with one Reddit user simply stating, "I hate them." Even if Rana did change the recipe or the overall product, four years ago, a Reddit user posted a thread with the subject "lobster ravioli is vile," continuing to call the ravioli "average pasta stuffed with fishy gruel."
It seems the general consensus is to just avoid Rana's lobster ravioli altogether. If you have the time and the skills, you can always try your hand at home at making your own lobster and mascarpone ravioli from scratch, so you have full control over the amount of lobster used in the pasta.