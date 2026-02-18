According To Costco Customers, This Packaged Italian Ravioli Just Isn't Good

If there's one thing that connects Costco fans and Reddit users in a Venn diagram, it's strongly held opinions that they aren't afraid to share. While many Reddit posts about Costco are positive, like shoppers in the Northwest raving about jarred balsamic pearls, some feedback about Costco products can be less than stellar. There is one product in particular that seems to be overwhelmingly disappointing, and that sad award goes to Giovanni Rana's Rana Roasted Lobster Ravioli.

A universal theme for the roasted lobster ravioli was a general lack of, well, lobster. One Reddit user in the r/Costco subreddit posted a photo of an opened package of the Rana Roasted Lobster Ravioli, saying, "The flavor was ok, but the filling was more of a cheesy pasta paste. [I] will probably push myself to finish so I don't waste food, but wasn't that good in my opinion." Most users in the thread expressed the same feelings, and one Redditor commented that for each ravioli, "maybe [one] in [three] has a little shredded piece of lobster inside." Another user commiserated, saying, "We tried them too, they were garbage."

There's nothing worse than bringing home something you're excited to eat, going through the trouble of preparing it, and then sitting down to a disappointing meal. Make sure you get the most out of spending your hard-earned money and valuable time by avoiding the Costco foods and drinks that Redditors regret buying; it looks like the Rana Roasted Lobster Ravioli should be on that list as well.