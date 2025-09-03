Costco Shoppers In The Northwest Are Raving About These Jarred Balsamic Pearls
While it's known as a warehouse full of dependable items such as bulk paper towels and reasonably priced meats, Costco also sells some delightfully unpredictable products, including a whole Jamón Ibérico leg with a knife and stand. While by now we should always expect the unexpected from Costco, shoppers in the northwestern United States were amazed to find a new culinary delicacy on local Costco shelves: Fine Food Dittmann Balsamic Vinegar Pearls. Listed on Dittmann's website for a whopping $49.99, Costco loyalists have been able to snag the nearly 25-ounce jar for a steal at only $13.89. A Reddit user recently spotted the pearls in their Gig Harbor, Washington, store, with another user commenting that they were great on salads, crostini, and even on ice cream.
A different Redditor suggested to use them as you'd use capers. The pearls almost look like gigantic, translucent caviar pearls, deeply purplish-brown salmon roe, or even smaller savory boba pearls, with one Redditor who purchased a jar in Tumwater, Washington, referring to the pearls as "a vegetarian caviar" that felt fancy. Another person commenting on a Facebook post about the product even referred to the pearls as "Italian boba," however we don't necessarily recommend swapping the balsamic pearls in your favorite sweet boba drinks unless you'd like a tart, savory surprise while sipping. For now, it appears that the balsamic pearls are not available nationwide, and are only being sold at various locations in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Montana, Utah, and Idaho.
Balsamic pearls provide a pop of savory notes
The Dittmann Balsamic Vinegar Pearls would be a fun swap almost anywhere you'd normally use a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, and they would add a playful element of texture to any dish. The soft pearls burst gently when you bite them, releasing a small rush of tangy balsamic with each bite. They're perfect for providing a creative way to elevate a Caprese salad, or you could slice open a ball of burrata and nestle the pearls in the creamy center before serving the cheese over strawberries, pine nuts, and arugula. You could also place the burrata over a slice of grilled sourdough and experience the delicate pop of each pearl as you bite into the toast.
The product may veer on the side of novelty rather than pure taste, as the first ingredient is water, followed by balsamic vinegar of Modena, sugar, caramel syrup, regular vinegar, and then firming agents, stabilizers, and thickeners. In a traditional balsamic vinegar, the ingredients are simply cooked grape must and wine vinegar, with nothing else added to detract from its pure taste. If you're seeking an unaltered balsamic vinegar, Costco sells a Kirkland Signature Organic Modena Balsamic Vinegar that's bright and pungent. But if you're yearning to try the balsamic pearls and they aren't available at your local Costco, you can experiment at home with a Spherification Kit for Molecular Gastronomy, as it comes with everything you need to turn a liquid into small spheres.