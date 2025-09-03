Costco Shoppers In The Northwest Are Raving About These Jarred Balsamic Pearls

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While it's known as a warehouse full of dependable items such as bulk paper towels and reasonably priced meats, Costco also sells some delightfully unpredictable products, including a whole Jamón Ibérico leg with a knife and stand. While by now we should always expect the unexpected from Costco, shoppers in the northwestern United States were amazed to find a new culinary delicacy on local Costco shelves: Fine Food Dittmann Balsamic Vinegar Pearls. Listed on Dittmann's website for a whopping $49.99, Costco loyalists have been able to snag the nearly 25-ounce jar for a steal at only $13.89. A Reddit user recently spotted the pearls in their Gig Harbor, Washington, store, with another user commenting that they were great on salads, crostini, and even on ice cream.

A different Redditor suggested to use them as you'd use capers. The pearls almost look like gigantic, translucent caviar pearls, deeply purplish-brown salmon roe, or even smaller savory boba pearls, with one Redditor who purchased a jar in Tumwater, Washington, referring to the pearls as "a vegetarian caviar" that felt fancy. Another person commenting on a Facebook post about the product even referred to the pearls as "Italian boba," however we don't necessarily recommend swapping the balsamic pearls in your favorite sweet boba drinks unless you'd like a tart, savory surprise while sipping. For now, it appears that the balsamic pearls are not available nationwide, and are only being sold at various locations in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Montana, Utah, and Idaho.