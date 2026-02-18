Sam's Club Will Let You Return These Three Unexpected Items

Buying groceries in bulk from Sam's Club is a great way to save dough, but can also be an easy path to buyer's regret. In rare cases, perishable foods might spoil earlier than the date on the package, or perhaps you're simply not satisfied with an item's quality. Before you throw your purchase out, know that Sam's Club actually lets you return dairy products, produce, and any goods you bought on clearance — four items most stores don't accept.

The Sam's Club return policy has very few limitations, depending on where you live, the only grocery item you might not be able to return is alcohol. All other foods and beverages are fair game for a refund or replacement under the store's 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, including the aforementioned dairy and produce, which is one of the 7 items to avoid buying at Sam's Club due to it going bad too quickly.

Sam's Club doesn't even require you to take the items back. Just bring your receipt or find it online in your account history, and the staff will take care of the rest. Shoppers have also been able to return discounted items and opened or partially consumed food. That doesn't necessarily mean you can eat a whole tub of yogurt or box of grapes and then return it. But if something tastes, smells, or looks wrong, tossing it out and counting your losses is a Sam's Club mistake.