The Under-$3 Aldi Spread That Instantly Spruces Up Almost Any Dish
Aldi is truly a treasure trove of both tried-and-true staples and funky, fun twists on store-bought favorites. If you have been perusing the dairy aisle recently, you may have noticed two relative newcomers: the Specially Selected garlic Parmesan and cinnamon sugar seasoned butters. These 3-ounce containers are priced below the $3 mark and are well worth a spot in your cart.
While you could make a compound butter yourself, these Specially Selected containers offer a budget-friendly alternative that doesn't require you to haul out your cumbersome stand mixer. When you're ready to use these containers, simply flip them open and spread the easy-to-smear butter on your dish of choice. They will add the perfect amount of flavor to everything from mashed potatoes to toast and take up virtually no space in your fridge. Although there are only two offerings as of yet, once people start catching on, there's no telling how many different types the store might eventually carry.
A must-buy in the dairy aisle
There are two things we really love about these Specially Selected butters. The first is that their uses are seemingly limitless. The savory garlic Parmesan butter can be dolloped on mashed potatoes, roasted veggies, or served on a charcuterie board alongside Aldi's fan-favorite sourdough bread; it adds just the right amount of flavor without making the bite too salty, umami, or garlicky. Meanwhile, its sweeter cinnamon sugar sibling can be used to elevate peanut butter toast, dolloped onto sweet potatoes, or even paired with dinner rolls for a play on the iconic Texas Roadhouse side.
Besides having so much utility, these butters act as the foundation for other flavors. Give the garlic Parmesan a fresh twist by stirring in chopped parsley or dill, and tone down the sweetness of the cinnamon sugar variety with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt or a scant amount of salty miso.