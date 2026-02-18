The Under-$3 Aldi Spread That Instantly Spruces Up Almost Any Dish

Aldi is truly a treasure trove of both tried-and-true staples and funky, fun twists on store-bought favorites. If you have been perusing the dairy aisle recently, you may have noticed two relative newcomers: the Specially Selected garlic Parmesan and cinnamon sugar seasoned butters. These 3-ounce containers are priced below the $3 mark and are well worth a spot in your cart.

While you could make a compound butter yourself, these Specially Selected containers offer a budget-friendly alternative that doesn't require you to haul out your cumbersome stand mixer. When you're ready to use these containers, simply flip them open and spread the easy-to-smear butter on your dish of choice. They will add the perfect amount of flavor to everything from mashed potatoes to toast and take up virtually no space in your fridge. Although there are only two offerings as of yet, once people start catching on, there's no telling how many different types the store might eventually carry.