The Hands-Down Best Crazy Cups Ground Coffee Variety Of All

For as many coffee purists who refuse to flavor their cup of joe as there are in the world, there is an equal number of drinkers who like their daily brew to be much more sweet. The Crazy Cups brand is solid proof of this, as are the variety of coffee flavors they've created with input eagerly provided by an invested community. Both decaf and flavored coffees are sold ground and in pods, and for those who want a different kind of warm beverage, hot chocolate and tea are also offered by the brand.

Tasting Table sampled 8 Crazy Cups ground coffee flavors and found the Buttery Maple Pecan in the top position. Other Crazy Cups customers agree: "This was my first time trying Buttery Maple Pecan and I'm loving it! Will definitely order again!" wrote a pleased shopper. The coffee is made from 100% Arabica beans and is both sugar-free and zero calorie. As advertised, the coffee delivers the taste of nutty pecan and sweet maple syrup in coffee form. One bag costs around $12, and the coffee can be purchased either caffeinated or decaffeinated. According to one sampler, no flavor is lost when tasting the decaf version.