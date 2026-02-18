Sandwiched Between New Orleans And Baton Rouge Is 'The Jambalaya Capital Of The World'

Gonzales is a town between towns, a place people often pass through on their way somewhere else. But for diehard jambalaya-lovers, this oft-overlooked, supremely underrated city between New Orleans and Baton Rouge is a gilded destination in its own right. Welcome to Gonzales, Louisiana — "The Jambalaya Capital of the World." The official City of Gonzales website's masthead is proudly emblazoned with the accolade, and even Gonzales' water towers have the claim to fame in giant typeface.

Gonzales is home to an annual, multi-day Jambalaya Festival held every spring since 1968. The inaugural "World Jambalaya Cooking Competition" featured just 13 entrants cooking over coal fires in cast iron pots, but nearly 60 years later, attendees regularly number in the tens of thousands to enjoy local food vendors (including jambalayas made by former champs), arts and crafts booths, a car show, 5k run, carnival rides, live music, and the "Miss Gonzales Jambalaya" pageant.

For these jambalaya purists, the main event is the cooking contest, and the title is a prestigious win. In 2017, 30-year-contestant Shelby "Doty" Gautreau competed with his son Adam — and, as Gautreau told local news outlet 225 Baton Rouge, "It's in your blood. The first world champion was my step-dad ('Papa' George Fairchild). That's where we started, cooking for him. Then he passed away. [Adam] and I started cooking together, and it's just something you've got to do — family tradition."