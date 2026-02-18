The Best Pizza Spot In California Started Out In A Shipping Container On Wheels

For a city best known for tangy sourdough and loaded Mission-style burritos, San Francisco is surprisingly home to quite a few pizza joints. From crispy Detroit-style to classic New York-style slices, you can find just about every type of pie in the Bay Area, and there are some pretty fun stories behind them. A perfect example is Del Popolo, a family-owned operation that grew from a makeshift food truck to earn a spot on Tasting Table's list of the best pizza places in every state.

A celebrated San Fran institution since 2012, Del Popolo started out on a very interesting set of wheels. Having learned the trade at some of the city's top pizzerias, founder Jon Darsky decided to try to open his own place. A trip to Austin inspired him to go the mobile route. But Darksy didn't just build any food truck — he created a fully-equipped exhibition kitchen inside of a glass-enclosed shipping container and placed it on a Freightliner truck.

The container held not only Darsky's mixer but also a 5,000-pound wood-burning oven from Naples. The blistered, naturally leavened crusts and flavorful local ingredients were a hit — so much so that Del Popolo had a brick-and-mortar location by 2015. A frozen pizza business followed, and Darksy's creations are still considered the best not only amongst San Francisco, but the whole country.