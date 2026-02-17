Mix Up This 3-Ingredient Juice For A Major Magnesium Boost
Discerning foodies have learned to be wary of "fix-it-all" drinks (remember bulletproof coffee?). But, for a revitalizing source of nutrients, minerals, and antioxidants that's all science and no gimmicks, ABC juice belongs on your radar. The title is an acronym for the drink's trio of ingredients: apple, beetroot, and carrot. The rich, vibrant magenta hue is appealing to the eye, and on the palate, ABC juice arrives pleasantly earthy and subtly sweet, with a bright pop of acidity. To the body, however, the appeal of this beverage is its quick magnesium boost.
The Cleveland Clinic calls magnesium the "best supporting mineral" in the body. This essential mineral plays a role in everything from sleep health to digestion, muscle performance to stress response control, and even neurological function. According to Harvard Health Publishing, adults require roughly 320 to 420 milligrams of magnesium every day to help maintain regular bodily functions — sipping ABC juice can help reach those targets.
Exact ingredient ratios can be adjusted to suit your unique taste preference. But, as a jumping-off point, to yield one serving of ABC juice, juice one medium-sized apple (9 milligrams of magnesium), one medium-sized beetroot (39 milligrams of magnesium per cup), and two medium-sized carrots (10 milligrams of magnesium). For a flavor boost without any added sugar, you could also toss in a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and some fresh peeled ginger; start with half of a lemon and a 1-inch-diameter piece of ginger.
Apple, beetroot, and carrot form the powerhouse trifecta that is ABC juice
ABC juice can be a terrific way to reap the benefits of winter root vegetables during colder weather, staying healthy all year long. In fact, each of the three main elements in this beverage offers further, unique health benefits. Apples, for instance, are packed with fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Beets star folate and potassium, and the betalains in beets help stimulate the liver's ability to remove toxins from the body. Carrots are high in beta-carotene, which promotes eye, skin, and immune health. Combined, these ABC juice building blocks are also a strong source of minerals like folate, calcium, copper, zinc, iron, potassium, and phosphorus. In the body, these help support immune strength and energy production (with increased blood flow and oxygen to the muscles), while preventing cell damage and the risk of chronic diseases.
On the note of flavor, golden beets are naturally sweeter than red beets, making a tastier candidate for your drink. As for the apples, tart Granny Smith works just as well as sweet Honeycrisp. Thanks to its versatility, ABC juice can provide an opportunity for using up any leftover produce odds and ends that might be nearing spoilage in the fridge. Plus, if you add ginger into the mix, the ingredient doubles as a powerful anti-inflammatory agent and digestive system booster. Pro tip: if you're working with a blender instead of a juicer appliance, toss in a ½ cup of water for smoother blending.