Mix Up This 3-Ingredient Juice For A Major Magnesium Boost

Discerning foodies have learned to be wary of "fix-it-all" drinks (remember bulletproof coffee?). But, for a revitalizing source of nutrients, minerals, and antioxidants that's all science and no gimmicks, ABC juice belongs on your radar. The title is an acronym for the drink's trio of ingredients: apple, beetroot, and carrot. The rich, vibrant magenta hue is appealing to the eye, and on the palate, ABC juice arrives pleasantly earthy and subtly sweet, with a bright pop of acidity. To the body, however, the appeal of this beverage is its quick magnesium boost.

The Cleveland Clinic calls magnesium the "best supporting mineral" in the body. This essential mineral plays a role in everything from sleep health to digestion, muscle performance to stress response control, and even neurological function. According to Harvard Health Publishing, adults require roughly 320 to 420 milligrams of magnesium every day to help maintain regular bodily functions — sipping ABC juice can help reach those targets.

Exact ingredient ratios can be adjusted to suit your unique taste preference. But, as a jumping-off point, to yield one serving of ABC juice, juice one medium-sized apple (9 milligrams of magnesium), one medium-sized beetroot (39 milligrams of magnesium per cup), and two medium-sized carrots (10 milligrams of magnesium). For a flavor boost without any added sugar, you could also toss in a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and some fresh peeled ginger; start with half of a lemon and a 1-inch-diameter piece of ginger.