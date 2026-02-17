The Best Store-Bought Coffee Cake Mix Comes From A Popular Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A box of coffee cake mix in the pantry is a like gift for your future self. It's cheap enough that you don't need to think about adding it to the cart, the act of whipping it up and tossing it in the oven won't cause you to break a sweat, and the resulting delicious treat far outweighs these minimal efforts. As soon as the house begins to fill with the delightful aromas of those warm spices, you'll pat your past-self on the back for choosing to grab that box off the shelf, especially if you chose well with the brand. Don't worry, though, you don't need to start tallying scores for all of the different styles on offer — we've done that work for you! In our ranking of store-bought coffee cake mixes, there was one brand that stood head and shoulders above the rest: the dreamily delicious Krusteaz Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake Mix.

Our review for the Krusteaz mix was absolutely glowing, centering around its decadence and rich flavor. For a mix that requires the addition of no more than an egg, a bit of neutral oil, and some water, achieving such a flavor is a spectacular thing. We took special note of the ample layer of sweet cinnamon in the middle — the "swirl" promised on the package — as well as a streusel topping that was not dry and crumbly, but deliciously moist, just like the rest of the cake. With a price tag of just a few dollars, this is the kind of treat-in-a-box that you'll certainly be happy to have in the pantry next time you're craving something sweet on a Sunday morning.