The Best Spice Cake Mix You Can Buy Practically Tastes Homemade

There's something magical about the way a spice cake can turn your kitchen into the coziest room in the house. The air is filled with the scent of warm spices and caramelized sugar, a pleasant sense of comfort and nostalgic contentment. And while some of us may crave this experience, it's also hard to dedicate several hours to baking a cake from scratch. Thankfully, Krusteaz's pumpkin spice quick bread mix provides a shortcut for those without the time to make a spice cake, and the results practically feel homemade.

When ranking six spice cake mixes, cookbook author and Sugar Blossom Bake Shop founder Lei Shisak gave Krusteaz top marks for its even-handed spice blend and satisfying texture, saying it "captured that home-baked feel of a great spice cake." Unlike some mixes with too little spicing or not enough warming spices, Krusteaz's had a "thoughtfully balanced" flavor, and a "well-rounded sweet-meets-spicy profile with an equally comforting aroma." She also said that while she could taste all the spices you traditionally find in a spice cake, they were "never overpowering." Instead, they provided a "gentle warmth" that didn't lean "too heavily on any one spice."

As for structure and texture, Shisak said some mixes ended up dry, a tad chewy, or too delicate to stand up to heavier toppings. That said, she was impressed by how the Krusteaz cake was "wonderfully moist with a delightfully soft crumb," while also being "soft and springy yet sturdy enough to hold any topping."