Make Tortilla Soup 10X Better By Adding This Fresh Ingredient

If tortilla soup isn't a staple in your household, it should be. A zesty, spicy, rich combination of chilies, aromatics, and spices makes the broth of this soup shine, enriching whichever protein you decide to put into it. We have multiple recipes for chicken tortilla soup, both for the Instant Pot and the slow cooker, not to mention vegetarian and vegan tortilla soup with jackfruit, beans, and corn. While recipes may vary, a great tortilla soup is about the proper development of flavors. And you can make your tortilla soup 10X better by adding fresh herbs.

Dry herbs have a longer shelf life and are significantly more robust-tasting than fresh herbs, so you can use them in the initial stages of the soup as a flavor agent for the broth. But fresh herbs are the finishing touch that makes all the difference. To that effect, leaving out garnishes would be a major mistake you want to avoid with tortilla soup. Fresh herbs have a delicate taste and texture that will bring a pop of color and sophistication to the dish. Sprinkle them atop a bowl of soup right before a handful of shredded cheese and tortilla strips. Certain fresh herbs like oregano, thyme, and rosemary can handle around 20 to 30 minutes of cooking time, so you can throw those in with the broth before simmering your soup. If you're worried about fresh herbs going bad, check out our guide on how to store them for an extended shelf life.