Make Tortilla Soup 10X Better By Adding This Fresh Ingredient
If tortilla soup isn't a staple in your household, it should be. A zesty, spicy, rich combination of chilies, aromatics, and spices makes the broth of this soup shine, enriching whichever protein you decide to put into it. We have multiple recipes for chicken tortilla soup, both for the Instant Pot and the slow cooker, not to mention vegetarian and vegan tortilla soup with jackfruit, beans, and corn. While recipes may vary, a great tortilla soup is about the proper development of flavors. And you can make your tortilla soup 10X better by adding fresh herbs.
Dry herbs have a longer shelf life and are significantly more robust-tasting than fresh herbs, so you can use them in the initial stages of the soup as a flavor agent for the broth. But fresh herbs are the finishing touch that makes all the difference. To that effect, leaving out garnishes would be a major mistake you want to avoid with tortilla soup. Fresh herbs have a delicate taste and texture that will bring a pop of color and sophistication to the dish. Sprinkle them atop a bowl of soup right before a handful of shredded cheese and tortilla strips. Certain fresh herbs like oregano, thyme, and rosemary can handle around 20 to 30 minutes of cooking time, so you can throw those in with the broth before simmering your soup. If you're worried about fresh herbs going bad, check out our guide on how to store them for an extended shelf life.
Fresh herb and soup pairings
Cilantro is the obvious choice to garnish chicken tortilla soup, as it's one of the most common garnishes and mix-ins for Mexican dishes from tacos to guacamole. But don't sleep on the Mexican native crop and herb, epazote, an herb that looks a lot like adult spinach and has a unique herbal and floral taste. Furthermore, with epazote, you can use the entire herb, stems and all. You can also use cilantro stems for that matter, throwing them in with the base saute for your soup before adding the broth. In addition to extra nutrients, the stems will bring more heft and texture to your soup.
Fresh parsley will also bring a pop of color and a slight bitterness to round out the spicy chilies and savory chicken. A fresh herb that often gets overlooked or even discarded is celery leaves. Celery is the savory base of many soups as it's part of the famous mirepoix and Cajun trinity. The leaves themselves will likewise lend that same unique savoriness to boost a chicken tortilla soup. While oregano is a robust herb that is usually used dried, you can also sprinkle fresh oregano as a finishing garnish over the soup. If fresh oregano is too strong, you can swap it for fresh marjoram, which offers a similar yet milder flavor profile. Another option that pairs especially well with poultry is tarragon, with its sweet, almost licorice-like tasting notes.