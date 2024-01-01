12 Mistakes Everybody Makes With Chicken Tortilla Soup

The broth in tortilla soup is laced with aromatic spices, but to get the most from these spices, they need to be fresh. Over time, spices lose their vibrancy in color and flavor, making it necessary to add more of them to impart the expected flavor. But there is only so much you can add before the texture of the broth is affected. And too much risks the possibility of the soup becoming pasty, dusty, or bitter.

To ensure your spices are flavorful and pungent, there are several helpful tips on spices to keep in mind. First, consider how long the spice has been open. Some brands have a freshness date. If not, use a permanent marker or label maker to record the date opened. Second, consider the kind and quantity of spices you're buying. According to spice company McCormick, whole spices can last up to four years while ground spices will last two to three years. If you don't cook frequently or want to try a new-to-you spice, consider buying the whole version if it is available, or look for a smaller jar.

McCormick also suggests keeping moisture out of the containers to ensure spices stay in their prime. Always use a dry spoon to measure if dipping into the jar, and avoid sprinkling directly from the jar over a steaming pot. The moisture and heat coming from the pot can more quickly dull the flavor and cause the spice to clump and not stay free-flowing.