30 Of Our Favorite Recipes That Will Feed A Family Of 4 For Under $20
With the ever-rising cost of groceries pushing budgets to the limit, many of us are prioritizing simple, affordable meals that will leave you feeling fueled without breaking the bank. Cooking from scratch with reasonably priced ingredients is a great way to cut the costs of your weekly meals, and planning ahead is key. There are countless recipes that can be whipped up for under 20 dollars that'll have no trouble feeding a family of four, and you might even have some leftovers for lunch the next day.
Carb-loaded staples like pasta, rice, and potatoes make excellent bases for crafting a hearty, low-cost lunch or dinner. And, by pairing these with other budget-friendly ingredients like fresh veggies, meats, canned legumes, and seasonings, it's easy to create a wide array of delicious, comforting meals. So, if you've been feeling the pinch lately, you're in the right place. Here are our top recommendations for any family looking to stretch their grocery budget without compromising on flavor.
1. Instant Pot Spaghetti
Instant Pot is a pretty nifty tool for getting dinner on the table fast, and with this recipe, you'll keep things fuss-free and affordable. Ready in under 25 minutes, this crowd-pleasing spaghetti features sauteed shallots, hearty ground beef, and a tangy tomato sauce. The pasta is cooked directly in the sauce, keeping your cleanup to a minimum. The finished dish is fantastic served with a sprinkling of shredded cheese and a side of salad or garlic bread.
Recipe: Instant Pot Spaghetti
2. Roasted Lemon Chicken
Packed with bright, aromatic flavor, this roasted lemon garlic chicken takes simple skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs, and transforms them into a mouth-watering main that's perfect for pairing with budget-friendly sides like rice, roasted veggies, or mashed potatoes. The prep is simple; the meat is left to marinade in the zesty, herby mixture, and it's then baked in the oven with some extra lemon rounds placed on top. It should come out wonderfully succulent in the middle, with a crisp, golden skin on the outside.
Recipe: Roasted Lemon Chicken
3. Easy Ground Beef Street Taco
Tacos are a great pick when you're feeding a crowd, and this spicy, meaty recipe is sure to be a hit with the whole family. The filling is an irresistible blend of ground beef, canned chipotles in adobo sauce, lime juice, and warming spices. It gets spooned onto soft tortillas ready for adorning with tangy crumbled cotija cheese, diced onion, and vibrant cilantro. Finish with a squeeze of lime, and every bite will be bursting with Mexican-inspired deliciousness.
Recipe: Easy Ground Beef Street Taco
4. Loaded Beef Enchilada
Another fast and flavorful pick, these beef enchiladas bring all the comforting vibes. Loaded with melty cheese and tangy enchilada sauce, they serve as a hearty main meal that's quite versatile and can be adorned with your favorite toppings. The ground beef and onion filling is spiked with fiery green chili peppers, while a smear of sour cream on each tortilla boosts the richness. Once they're baked to gooey perfection, top the enchiladas with a simple sprinkling of cilantro, or add some extras like diced tomatoes, red onion, or sliced avocado.
Recipe: Loaded Beef Enchilada
5. Vegetarian Slow Cooker 15 Bean Soup
If you need to keep things meat-free, or simply fancy something extra wholesome, give this slow cooker 15 bean soup a try. You won't even need to saute anything here. Just toss everything into the pot and let the slow cooker work its magic while you go about your day. Made with a trusty package of 15 bean soup mix, the resulting veggie-packed dish is full of savory depth, with a hint of heat from red pepper flakes, and heaps of freshness from spinach and basil.
6. Simple One-Pot Chicken And Rice
Chicken and rice might not sound like the most exciting dinner, but with the right seasonings, this humble duo can be transformed into a totally tempting meal. The boneless chicken thighs are rubbed with a fragrant medley of seasonings that includes smoked paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder. Then, the meat is seared to attain a gorgeous golden brown exterior, before it's simmered with broth and rice. Serve this with some crisp salad or steamed veggies, and you've got a satisfying, well-rounded meal that won't break the bank.
Recipe: Simple One-Pot Chicken And Rice
7. Super Slow-Cooked Loaded Baked Potato
Baked potatoes are famous for being a budget-friendly meal, and this recipe takes the humble spud to the whole new levels of deliciousness. Slow cooking is a game-changing method here, yielding perfectly fluffy interior and crispy skin. Then come the toppings — a mouth-watering blend of chopped smoked bacon, sour cream, fresh chives, and shredded cheddar. It's a thrifty dish that feels oh so indulgent, while bringing the best out of simple ingredients.
8. Baked Feta Pasta
This rich, cheesy delight has been doing the rounds on social media in recent years. It's a super easy baked pasta dish, which sees a whole block of feta cheese baked with cherry tomatoes and garlic until everything is gloriously melty. The mix is then stirred with al dente pasta and a splash of cooking water. Despite its hassle-free approach and the use of inexpensive ingredients, this dish feels undeniably luxurious, and there's always the option to throw in some extra veggies or shredded meat if you fancy.
Recipe: Baked Feta Pasta
9. Hearty Minestrone Soup
As soups go, it doesn't get much heartier than minestrone, and this version is a great choice when you're in the mood for something light and nutritious but still filling enough to serve as a standalone meal. For the carb element, there are tender chunks of potatoes. White beans boost the protein content, while onion, carrot, celery, and spinach add color and aromatic flavor to the rich tomato broth. Serve it topped with fresh basil and croutons for extra freshness and crunch.
Recipe: Hearty Minestrone Soup
10. Chicken Fried Rice
Quick to prepare and wonderfully well-rounded, chicken fried rice is made in one pan with a selection of fresh, frozen, and pantry staples. Alongside diced chicken breast, we add onion, bell pepper, peas, corn, and scrambled egg, all coated with a tangy, umami-rich blend of ketchup and soy sauce. The finished dish tastes like takeout, but it has a much more palatable price tag. Feel free to spice things up with a drizzle of hot sauce if desired.
Recipe: Chicken Fried Rice
11. Hearty Turkey Chili
If a classic beef chili is a go-to in your meal rotation, why not switch things up with this slightly leaner, but equally hearty turkey version. Combining ground meat with onion, garlic, spices, and kidney beans in a tomatoey broth, it's full of rich, savory flavor, and a fitting match for a side of fluffy rice. Fresh toppings like avocado, sour cream, and chopped cilantro will truly make this dish shine.
Recipe: Hearty Turkey Chili
12. Simple Mac And Cheese (With Crunchy Topping)
Of course, the beloved mac and cheese had to make this list, and one of our favorite ways to prepare this comfort food classic is with a golden, crunchy topping. Here, we coat al dente macaroni in a silky cheddar cheese sauce, then transfer the mixture to a casserole dish where it's sprinkled with a layer of buttery crushed crackers. Once baked, the dish boasts a moreish contrast of textures and plenty of richness.
13. Slow Cooker Mac And Cheese
Another top tier way to make mac and cheese is in the slow cooker, and with this hands-off approach, you'll only need to spare around 15 minutes of your time before you can leave everything to simmer. The pasta goes in the pot uncooked, followed by milk, cheeses (cheddar and American cheese), and seasonings. After a good stir, we dot everything with pats of butter to amp up the richness, then let the slow cooker do the heavy lifting. This one's fab served with steamed broccoli or green beans.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Mac And Cheese
14. Easy Black Bean Fajitas
Fajitas don't require the addition of meat to taste exceptional, as proved by this flavor-packed black bean version. Kind to your wallet and vegan-friendly too, this dish is ready in 25 minutes, and incredibly easy to adapt to your taste. Combined with tender sauteed onion and bell peppers, plus a variety of warming spices, the black beans bring plenty of bite to these soft tortillas and deliver a welcomed dose of protein. When it comes to toppings, focus on freshness and contrasting textures, and you'll have a totally crave-worthy plateful.
Recipe: Easy Black Bean Fajitas
15. Garlic Chicken Lo Mein
For a taste of your favorite Chinese takeout without forking out the big bucks, just whip up this easy garlic chicken lo mein from the comfort of your own kitchen. It brings all of the bold, Asian-inspired flavor you'd expect, offering the fiery kick of Fresno chili, fragrant zing of ginger, and umami depth of soy sauce. Tender noodles serve as the ultimate satisfying base, and veggies like carrots and snow peas add color and crunch. The result is a filling, complete meal that'll taste great cold the next day too.
Recipe: Garlic Chicken Lo Mein
16. Sheet-Pan Quesadillas
Making quesadillas generally involves filling individual tortillas and cooking each one in a skillet or on the griddle. But, this hassle-free recipe makes use of the oven, shaving a significant chunk off your prep time. Taco-seasoned sauteed veggies, refried beans, and shredded cheese are enveloped into a layer of tortillas and baked between two sheet pans until hot and melty. When done, they're sliced into squares. These tender bites keep costs to a minimum, and there should even be room in the budget to finish them off with a good dollop of salsa, sour cream, or guacamole.
Recipe: Sheet-Pan Quesadillas
17. Baked Ratatouille Casserole With Garam Masala
Loaded with vibrant color and wholesome textures, this warming ratatouille casserole keeps things meat-free with compromising flavor. It's a nutrient-rich pick, with protein-packed chickpeas and a medley of roasted Mediterranean veggies forming the base. There's a hit of fragrance from garam masala, and the tangy tomato sauce is brightened with zesty lemon and peppery cilantro, yielding a dish fit for a cozy winter evening. Serve the ratatouille with rice or naan for a filling, budget-friendly family meal.
18. 1-Pan Gnocchi Lasagna Bake
To simplify a classic lasagna into something quicker to prep, but that's equally satisfying as the usual multi-layered bake, try this easy one-pan version. It begins with a base of garlicky sauteed veggies, which are simmered in a rich tomato sauce with pillowy gnocchi. Add dollops of ricotta cheese, top everything with lashings of cheese, and bake everything until bubbling. You'll soon have a wonderfully economical, indulgent meal that'll give any pasta-based lasagna a run for its money.
Recipe: Pan Gnocchi Lasagna Bake
19. Chicken And Dumplings Skillet
This rustic skillet dinner is sure to hit the spot on a chilly night, delivering all the comforting vibes with its blend of doughy dumplings, succulent shredded chicken, and a rich, creamy sauce. It's certainly not short of savory depth, thanks to an aromatic base of carrot, celery, and onion, and an earthy twist delivered by rosemary and thyme. Prepped with a handful of staples, these dumplings offer an affordable way to get your carbs in. To keep things simple, they're steamed right in the sauce together with the meat and veg.
Recipe: Chicken And Dumplings Skillet
20. 5-Ingredient Chicken Tikka Masala Quesadillas
Give quesadillas an Indian-inspired twist with this gloriously uncomplicated chicken tikka masala-stuffed version. There's no need to build a curry from scratch here. Just simmer pan-seared chicken breast strips in a handy premade tikka masala sauce to create a bold, meaty filling for the tortillas. Add shredded cheese and fresh cilantro for a touch of Mexican flair, then fold everything into soft tortillas and oven-bake until golden and crisp. Dunking the finished quesadillas in a cooling sour cream is a great way to balance the spiciness of the filling.
21. Dilly Tuna Casserole
Made with common kitchen staples, tuna casserole is a fantastic weeknight dinner option that requires zero chopping. You can have this comforting, creamy bake on the table in just 30 minutes, with enough to feed a family of four. Canned tuna, cream of celery soup, and egg noodles form the bulk of the dish, and frozen peas add sweet pops of green. There's the subtle citrusy flavor of fresh dill, and tang of Dijon mustard, while a layer of crispy fried onions on top creates a moreish textural contrast.
Recipe: Dilly Tuna Casserole
22. Homemade Margherita Pizza
Pizza is always a safe bet when you need a dish that'll make the whole family happy. Here, we go for a classic Italian approach, leaning into the convenience of premade pizza dough, and piling on canned tomatoes, mozzarella, and herbs. The finished pizzas provide all the gooey, cheesy richness you'd expect, and a gorgeous crispy, golden crust. Don't hesitate to throw on some extra toppings like sliced meats, veggies, or olives if you'd like.
Recipe: Homemade Margherita Pizza
23. Pork Fried Rice
Whipping up takeout-style fried rice in your own kitchen is much easier than you think. Also, packing in umami depth doesn't have to include reaching for costly ingredients. This tempting combination of ground pork, veggies, rice, and scrambled egg gets its rich flavor from garlic, ginger, sesame oil, soy sauce, and oyster sauce, which come together to create a beautifully balanced nutty profile. This is an amazing way to use up leftover rice, and we love adding extra color and freshness with a final sprinkle of chopped green onion.
Recipe: Pork Fried Rice
24. Simple 5-Ingredient Lasagna
Lasagna with just five ingredients? Yes, please! Simplifying this dinnertime favorite with the use of premade ingredients is a nifty way to cut costs and reduce prep time, and it'll still taste incredible. You'll spread store-bought marinara sauce on the bottom of a baking dish, then layer frozen cheese ravioli, sauteed ground beef, thawed frozen spinach, and more marinara. Finished with a generous layer of shredded mozzarella, this lasagna is baked until browned and bubbling, and it's ready for pairing with crusty garlic bread or fresh salad.
Recipe: Simple 5-Ingredient Lasagna
25. Crock Pot Baked Ziti
Tender pasta, tangy tomato sauce, creamy ricotta, and melty mozzarella — there's so much to love about this baked ziti, including its budget-friendly nature. We ditch the usual oven method, and cook this version gently in a crockpot to build plenty of depth. This approach means you won't even need to boil the pasta separately — just toss everything into the pot and let it simmer away. Finish with some grated Parmesan and fresh basil, and you've got a truly indulgent, warming meal that'll likely leave you with leftovers for tomorrow.
Recipe: Crock Pot Baked Ziti
26. 5-Ingredient Meatball Pasta Bake
Another five ingredient wonder that takes the stress out of dinner time; this baked pasta features the go-to trio of ziti noodles, pasta sauce, and mozzarella, but it makes things creamier and meatier with the addition of milk and cooked frozen meatballs. Once you've boiled the pasta, you'll simply combine it with other ingredients, and then transfer everything to a baking dish with a final scattering of cheese. This creates an irresistibly gooey layer on top as the pasta bakes, yielding a crowd-pleasing dish that's pretty hard to resist.
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Meatball Pasta Bake
27. Old-Fashioned Sloppy Joes
Straightforward to prep and packed with protein, sloppy Joes is another top pick for anyone looking for an affordable, filling meal. And, reaching for the canned stuff isn't the only way to keep things within budget. Here, the slow-simmered ground beef filling features the umami richness of Worcestershire sauce, sweetness of brown sugar and ketchup, and tang of mustard. Piled into soft, fluffy hamburger buns, this makes saucy, satisfying sandwiches that deliver big flavor with minimal effort.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Sloppy Joes
28. Easy Chickpea Curry
Chickpeas make an exceptional base for curry, bringing their subtle nutty flavor and wholesome bite. In this vegan-friendly recipe, the humble legumes soak up the bold notes of the spicy sauce beautifully. Coconut milk imparts its signature creamy richness, turmeric and curry powder build warmth, and frozen mixed veggies add extra color and nutrients. It's a wonderfully nourishing dish that'll go down a treat served with fluffy white rice or warm naan bread.
Recipe: Easy Chickpea Curry
29. Low-Carb Pepperoni Pizza Casserole
For a dish that delivers the comfort factor without the heavy carbs, try crafting this pepperoni pizza casserole with a twist. Instead of pasta, this recipe calls for spaghetti squash, which is roasted to create tender strands that'll have no trouble clinging to the creamy mozzarella and soaking up those herby flavors of the marinara sauce. Topped with spicy pepperoni slices, this bake packs heaps of indulgent savory flavor, and gives you an unexpected boost of nutrients.
30. One-Pot Ground Beef Stroganoff
If beef stroganoff is a favorite in your meal rotation, this convenient one-pot version will be your new best friend. Cooking the pasta right in the creamy broth reduces cleanup, and allows the noodles to soak up loads of savory deliciousness. We also reach for ground beef, which is much harder to overcook than the usual beef chunks. Mushrooms add earthiness, onions and garlic bring those all-important aromatic notes, and sour cream boosts the richness. For a dish made with inexpensive everyday ingredients, this one feels undeniably restaurant-worthy.
Recipe: One-Pot Ground Beef Stroganoff
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Mashed.