30 Of Our Favorite Recipes That Will Feed A Family Of 4 For Under $20

With the ever-rising cost of groceries pushing budgets to the limit, many of us are prioritizing simple, affordable meals that will leave you feeling fueled without breaking the bank. Cooking from scratch with reasonably priced ingredients is a great way to cut the costs of your weekly meals, and planning ahead is key. There are countless recipes that can be whipped up for under 20 dollars that'll have no trouble feeding a family of four, and you might even have some leftovers for lunch the next day.

Carb-loaded staples like pasta, rice, and potatoes make excellent bases for crafting a hearty, low-cost lunch or dinner. And, by pairing these with other budget-friendly ingredients like fresh veggies, meats, canned legumes, and seasonings, it's easy to create a wide array of delicious, comforting meals. So, if you've been feeling the pinch lately, you're in the right place. Here are our top recommendations for any family looking to stretch their grocery budget without compromising on flavor.