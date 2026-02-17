Vegan meats are known to be a hit or miss. They're either a total surprise that makes you double-check whether you're not accidentally eating the real thing, or a massive disappointment that leaves a regretful dent in your wallet, given the average price of plant-based meat substitutes. In all fairness, certain types of meat are difficult to replicate, bacon being one of them. The thin texture and the smoky flavor are hard to make from plants alone. And yet, one brand managed to crack the code.

In our review of seven plant-based bacon brands, Thrilling Foods got the highest ranking for its Bakon Strips. Our taste tester was impressed with just how similar this Bakon is to the real deal — even down to the greasy drippings that are such a big part of the bacon experience. The crispy texture and smoky-but-sweet flavor are both spot-on, clearly positioning Thrilling Foods as one of the plant-based meat brands every vegetarian should know about.

Something that makes Bakon Strips particularly unique is the protein content, which actually beats the protein in pork bacon. Eleven grams of cooked Bakon Strips contain six grams of protein, while 11.5 grams of cooked pork bacon contain just under four grams of protein. The Bakon is also slightly lower in sodium, but it does pack 90 calories to pork bacon's 45.