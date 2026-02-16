Are Ikea Countertops Worth It? Here's What Homeowners Say

If you know Ikea, you're familiar with the convenience and style the Swedish home store retailer delivers, all at affordable prices. But when designing your kitchen with Ikea cabinets, should you just go ahead and go for Ikea countertops too? If you ask homeowners, you'll get a slew of mixed opinions. Some Ikea customers say they love Ikea's pre-cut and custom countertops, which come in different kinds of kitchen countertop materials from laminate to glass composite to stone, for their accessible prices and classic looks. However, others posit that you could get the same type of countertops, especially those made from stone, from a local shop. Further, some homeowners report finding similar countertop options for cheaper prices than offered at the popular home store.

In a recent Reddit thread about whether Ikea countertops are worth the price, one person commented, "Ikea used much thinner quartz than what we wanted," echoing concerns others brought up like the thinner countertops' susceptibility to chipping and wear and tear. Ultimately, like many other homeowners on the thread, that particular customer went with a local company which offered a thicker countertop slab for a better price. Many people also stated that Ikea sources many of their countertop options in bulk from local shops, but with a limited set of colors and style options. So, if you want to have more visibility and customizability in the process, it might be better to go with a local countertop provider.