The Exact Steps To Take If Your Cookware Gets Recalled

Recalls can be scary, especially when they involve products that we cook with every day. When the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) recalled certain pots and pans due to lead contamination in September 2025, it made many people rightfully concerned about the safety of their cookware. Food recalls frequently make the news, and others make history, but it's rarer to hear about a cookware issue, so you might be wondering how to proceed if the recalled items are in your home.

The first step is always to identify all recalled items. The FDA usually posts detailed descriptions of the affected products, often including pictures. The agency also names the manufacturers, distributors, and retailers that sold the cookware. Once you're sure that you're in possession of a recalled product, check the official announcement for instructions on how you can return the affected cookware. In most cases, you will be able to make the return and get a full refund.

After becoming aware of the recall, do not use the affected items anymore. Recalls happen for a reason, and you don't want to put yourself in a potentially harmful situation. The same goes for reselling, donating, or attempting to fix the items. If the reason for the recall is the presence of toxins in cookware you've previously used, definitely contact your health provider as well.