The Exact Steps To Take If Your Cookware Gets Recalled
Recalls can be scary, especially when they involve products that we cook with every day. When the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) recalled certain pots and pans due to lead contamination in September 2025, it made many people rightfully concerned about the safety of their cookware. Food recalls frequently make the news, and others make history, but it's rarer to hear about a cookware issue, so you might be wondering how to proceed if the recalled items are in your home.
The first step is always to identify all recalled items. The FDA usually posts detailed descriptions of the affected products, often including pictures. The agency also names the manufacturers, distributors, and retailers that sold the cookware. Once you're sure that you're in possession of a recalled product, check the official announcement for instructions on how you can return the affected cookware. In most cases, you will be able to make the return and get a full refund.
After becoming aware of the recall, do not use the affected items anymore. Recalls happen for a reason, and you don't want to put yourself in a potentially harmful situation. The same goes for reselling, donating, or attempting to fix the items. If the reason for the recall is the presence of toxins in cookware you've previously used, definitely contact your health provider as well.
Why does cookware get recalled?
While there could be many different reasons, the majority of previous pot and pan recalls fall into two major categories: the presence of toxins, and the danger of a malfunction causing burns. The toxin is usually lead, the exposure to which can have serious health consequences for both children and adults. Lead toxicity builds up in the body slowly, over a stretch of time — that's why it's crucial that as soon as any presence is detected in the cookware, consumers immediately stop using it. The lead-related recall from September 2025 was connected to imported cookware, highlighting the importance of purchasing your pots from reputable cookware brands and well-known retailers.
Several cookware recalls over the years also had to do with the items malfunctioning and causing burns. In 2020, for instance, a line of Dutch ovens was recalled because of a faulty lid that exploded in the ovens of several consumers. Another recall from 2013, occurred due to pots warping and collapsing when coming in contact with the heat — even splattering one person with hot oil. Because we use cookware every single day, pots and pans are items that are worth investing in. Cheaply or poorly made products can be a safety hazard, so watch out for the red flags when purchasing cookware.