These Pots And Pans Contain Dangerous Lead: What The FDA Says To Do If They're In Your Kitchen
One of the most dangerous materials to consume may have found its way into some Americans' kitchens. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just updated a list of pots and pans sold in the country that contain lead. The FDA has been cracking down on lead contaminants in food, and back in December of 2024, the FDA issued a letter to retailers and distributors selling cookware in the United States, stating that some products being imported into the country were at risk of leaching lead. The agency specifically said that cookware made from alloys called Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium had been shown to leach lead in tests it had conducted. At the time, a warning was issued to one company to block the import of these dangerous products, but now the FDA has released a more thorough list of specific brands of pots and pans that consumers should avoid using.
In a statement from September 12, the FDA listed three brands that it has discovered may be leaching lead into food. The brands are Kadai/Karahi Tiger White, Silver Horse, and JK Vallabhdas. The three retailers selling the products were Mannan Supermarket, Patel Brothers, and Indiaco. The statement also contains photos of the labels of the dangerous brands. The FDA has explicitly warned that this may not be the limit of products affected, and the agency will continue to update and expand the list as more information becomes available.
The FDA has warned that some cookware could leach lead
The FDA warning states that there is no known safe level of exposure to lead, and issues directions that "consumers should check their homes for the products listed below and throw away any cookware that may be able to leach lead into food when used for cooking or food storage." The cookware should not be donated or refurbished in any way.
The agency warns that those at the highest risk for lead exposure are young children, women of childbearing age, and those who are breastfeeding. Lead poisoning is something that can build up over months and years, and may not be obvious at first. Even without outward symptoms, lead can lead to children having trouble learning, lower IQs, and behavioral changes. In children, outward signs can include sluggishness, weight loss, abdominal pain, vomiting, and even hearing loss and seizures. Adults may experience high blood pressure, headaches, joint and muscle pain, and mood disorders.
Despite the known danger, some foods are still found to contain elevated levels of lead. If you are concerned about exposure for yourself or family members and are experiencing symptoms, you should contact a healthcare provider. And even if you don't own any of the affected cookware brands, keep an eye out for red flags when buying cookware, and check in on the FDA's list as it updates.