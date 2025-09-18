These Pots And Pans Contain Dangerous Lead: What The FDA Says To Do If They're In Your Kitchen

One of the most dangerous materials to consume may have found its way into some Americans' kitchens. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just updated a list of pots and pans sold in the country that contain lead. The FDA has been cracking down on lead contaminants in food, and back in December of 2024, the FDA issued a letter to retailers and distributors selling cookware in the United States, stating that some products being imported into the country were at risk of leaching lead. The agency specifically said that cookware made from alloys called Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium had been shown to leach lead in tests it had conducted. At the time, a warning was issued to one company to block the import of these dangerous products, but now the FDA has released a more thorough list of specific brands of pots and pans that consumers should avoid using.

In a statement from September 12, the FDA listed three brands that it has discovered may be leaching lead into food. The brands are Kadai/Karahi Tiger White, Silver Horse, and JK Vallabhdas. The three retailers selling the products were Mannan Supermarket, Patel Brothers, and Indiaco. The statement also contains photos of the labels of the dangerous brands. The FDA has explicitly warned that this may not be the limit of products affected, and the agency will continue to update and expand the list as more information becomes available.