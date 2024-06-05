Some Veggie Puffs Contain High Lead Levels, A New Report Finds

A new report has been released by consumer advocacy group Consumer Reports detailing the discovery of high levels of lead in certain veggie puff products. Veggie puffs are marketed as a popular way for parents to introduce vitamins and minerals into their children's diet, but some families may want to reconsider the benefits of these snacks over whole vegetables after this finding.

The report focused on three food manufacturers and two different types of flour. The Lesser Evil and Serenity Kids products all used cassava flour, while Once Upon A Farm products used sorghum flour. Although lead is a naturally occurring metal, it can cause serious health issues if consumed in excess. The early years of child development are a particularly risky time period for lead poisoning, which is why the maximum allowable dose level (MADL) is set at 0.5 micrograms per day.

All but one product tested had levels of lead which were lower than the MADL per serving. Lesser Evil's Intergalactic Voyager Veggie Blend had the highest concentration of lead at 112% the MADL in a single serving. With serving sizes that amount to a handful of crunchy snacks, children can easily consume several serving sizes in one sitting if left to their own devices. Put the two together, and you have a situation that needs addressing. Consumer Reports was deliberate in stating that its discovery was worthy of concern but not panic, pointing out that the recent recall of lead-laced applesauce packets involved much higher levels of lead.