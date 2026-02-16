Use This Classic Tex-Mex Dish As An Unexpected But Flavorful Topping For Burgers
After enough repetition, even burgers can use a change or two. Across diners and fast-food chains, all the way to your backyard grills, they are almost always assembled with the same few toppings. Without even looking, you can probably pick out every single layer, from that crisp leaf of lettuce and slice of tomato to the onion rings and melted cheese seeping into the patty. But wait, what's that burst of savory, smoky flavors up top, unexpectedly cutting through this monotony? Those are fajitas, one of the most essential Tex-Mex dishes you need to try at least once.
Fajitas encompass a wide range of main ingredients, often meat, seafood, or veggies, coated in Tex-Mex seasonings like cumin, chili powder, and cayenne pepper. Everything is cooked to a sizzle over high heat. For burgers, in particular, it's the veggies that are best utilized for toppings. Forget about freshness and subtleties; they will wake your senses right up with lively flavors. You've got bell peppers blistered with sweet, earthy goodness, onions charred to tender-crisp perfection, and maybe even a few pieces of mushrooms bringing their own umami depth. Everything is covered in a smoky heat, dancing in between bouts of hearty meat, and in the aftertaste, you will even catch glimpses of herby aromas and zesty lime. No two bites are ever the same, and that's as good as it gets when it comes to burgers.
The many ways to give your burger a fajita twist
Veggie fajitas can include anything you want, like bell peppers, zucchini, onion, various types of chili peppers, etc., all sliced into thin strips for the crunchiest bite. Just cook them for a few minutes with sprinkles of fajita seasonings in between. Make sure not to move them around too much to get that delectable char for a true fajita experience. Feel free to add Mexican crema for a creamy richness that balances all the intense spices, or your favorite Mexican cheeses for a melty pull in the end. Maybe even pull out that can of Chipotle in adobo sauce in your pantry and utilize the juice for a tangy spice.
With any fajita seasoning left, sprinkle straight onto the patties as they're grilling. This should give your burger an all-around cohesive flavor profile. Taking it one step further, you can combine the seasonings straight into the ground meat mix. For something a bit different from the usual patties, try making sizzling steak fajitas at home. Use skirt steak or flank steak, and you've got a Texan fajita burger.
Loaded as the burger already is, there's still room for an adjustment or two. Rather than sticking to the same American cheese, why not opt for Monterey Jack, pepper Jack, or queso fresco? And if you want to balance out the big flavors instead, consider spreading guacamole in place of the usual barbecue and hot sauces, or whip up a mayo-based concoction with cilantro and lime like recipe developer Jennine Rye did for Tasting Table's spicy beef fajita burger.