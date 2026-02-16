Use This Classic Tex-Mex Dish As An Unexpected But Flavorful Topping For Burgers

After enough repetition, even burgers can use a change or two. Across diners and fast-food chains, all the way to your backyard grills, they are almost always assembled with the same few toppings. Without even looking, you can probably pick out every single layer, from that crisp leaf of lettuce and slice of tomato to the onion rings and melted cheese seeping into the patty. But wait, what's that burst of savory, smoky flavors up top, unexpectedly cutting through this monotony? Those are fajitas, one of the most essential Tex-Mex dishes you need to try at least once.

Fajitas encompass a wide range of main ingredients, often meat, seafood, or veggies, coated in Tex-Mex seasonings like cumin, chili powder, and cayenne pepper. Everything is cooked to a sizzle over high heat. For burgers, in particular, it's the veggies that are best utilized for toppings. Forget about freshness and subtleties; they will wake your senses right up with lively flavors. You've got bell peppers blistered with sweet, earthy goodness, onions charred to tender-crisp perfection, and maybe even a few pieces of mushrooms bringing their own umami depth. Everything is covered in a smoky heat, dancing in between bouts of hearty meat, and in the aftertaste, you will even catch glimpses of herby aromas and zesty lime. No two bites are ever the same, and that's as good as it gets when it comes to burgers.