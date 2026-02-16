Alton Brown's Favorite Airplane Snack Is A Luxe Shrimp Dish

It is not at all uncommon to read stories of chefs and individuals with refined palates turning their noses up at airplane food. So, it should come as no surprise that when Alton Brown flies, his preferred vittles are not doled out in cardboard cartons by flight staff. No, as he shared in an interview with Condé Nast Traveler, his preferences focus largely on one particular crustacean: shrimp.

While Brown mentioned shrimp salads as one preparation he uses for this plane snack, his top spot is held by a classic shrimp cocktail. "Jumbo shrimp would be the number one thing," he shared of his aviation eating habits, "with an incredibly fiery horseradish sauce I make."

Brown went on to explain that the intense sauce in his upgraded shrimp cocktail served multiple purposes. Not only is a good sauce an integral part of the dish, but the kick of horseradish helps to keep nasal passages open, and the overall intensity of the sauce helps to counteract the palate-dulling effects of flight.

If you are wondering how Brown managed to eat shrimp cocktail on the plane while you get stuck with pretzels and mediocre snack boxes, it is not that he was tapping into a better vintage airline menu, nor was it that he was living the high life up in the first class cabin. Instead, Brown was enjoying the use of a private plane, which gave him complete control of the snacks and beverages aboard.