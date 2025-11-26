10 Vintage Airline Menus That Put Today's Snacks To Shame

We'd never be ones to complain about free food, but the snacks you get on flights today are so pitiful you start to wonder if they were always so drab and dismal. And in fact, they weren't. Long before our current era of miniature pretzels and measly cookies, airlines used to serve multi-course meals — sometimes even full buffets – on par with what you'd find on a cruise ship. They weren't just limited to meals; these airlines had menus with several choices for what to eat, unlike the modern choice between "cardboard" and "vegan cardboard."

So why was the food so much better back then? During the "Golden Age" of air travel, around the 1950s through the 1970s, ticket prices were heavily regulated by the government. Airlines couldn't undercut each other on price, so instead they competed on experience. Elaborate meals became an important part of airline's marketing strategies. Carriers like Pan Am, often considered the most glamorous airline, partnered with top restaurants to create elevated menus worthy of a first-class dining room. Passengers dressed up to the nines, white-gloved flight attendants plated meals and poured champagne in the aisles, and some aircrafts even had onboard lounges where travelers could sip cocktails or smoke after dinner. Dining in the skies was a luxurious and novel event.

Of course, that luxury came with a price. A round-trip ticket from New York to London cost about $300 in 1964 – roughly $3,200 today when adjusted for inflation. Air travel is far more accessible now, and that's something to be grateful for... but when you compare today's snack packs with yesterday's lobster thermidor, it's hard not to feel a little nostalgic.