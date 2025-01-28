The Free Food Request You Never Realized You Could Make On A Plane

Airline food isn't always amazing, but our ranked list of the airlines with the best quality meals lets you keep in mind the good ones when you're booking long-haul flights, which is worth knowing, especially since there's a free food request you likely never realized you could make on a plane. In an interview with The Telegraph, a spokesperson from Virgin Atlantic said that if a passenger wants extra food, they'll almost always oblige. That doesn't just pertain to free bags of nuts or chips, either. On the subject of hot meals, they said, "If we have some left at the end of service then we can always offer another."

Other airlines have similar policies, too, with the general consensus being that you should ask nicely and only after everyone else has been served. While you do run the risk of sounding greedy to your neighbors by asking for a second meal, airline crew are, generally, happy to provide. That is, as long as there is something available and the request is within reason.

One cabin crew member said on a Stack Exchange forum, "In general, flight attendants will be happy to give you the extra meal after the service is done, because they know it will be thrown after landing anyway." They also mentioned that meals are only heated once and only good to be served for a certain period after that. So it's best to ask if you're hungry; perhaps you skipped lunch due to delays, or won't have time to get dinner upon landing, or the portions were just a bit too small to hold you over. You shouldn't feel shy about asking for an extra meal, just remember to say please and thank you.

