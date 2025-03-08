How Steaks Were Cooked To Order Mid-Flight In The 1960s

In the 1960s, flying the "friendly skies" was a whole lot friendlier. Flying was the glamorous way to travel; passengers dressed to the nines, and classy flight attendants served five-star-restaurant meals. In 1957, the iconic Pan American World Airways (Pam Am) paired with the famous Parisian restaurant Maxim's to create high-end French cuisine and launched a fierce competition between all airlines jockeying for first-class passengers. The next year, Pan Am introduced daily international flights from New York to Europe and again elevated in-flight dining by adding china, silverware, and pristine tablecloths to the service. Other airlines soon followed suit by also offering upscale cuisine, replete with French champagne, French wines, and top-shelf liquor.

Pan Am one-upped its competitors by installing electronically heated quartz grills into the galleys so flight attendants could cook steaks to order. These quartz grills used infrared technology that could heat up to extremely high temperatures and sear steaks in minutes, thus enabling flight attendants to serve them to the entire first-class section in no time. One can only imagine the tantalizing aromas of grilled meat permeating and torturing coach passengers for whom steak wasn't an option.

Flying in coach, however, wasn't the claustrophobic nightmare it is for economy passengers today, and they also dined on gourmet fare, like stuffed guinea hen, and they certainly didn't suffer through the present-day airline meals that Gordon Ramsay refuses to let past his lips. Pan Am put such emphasis on food that attendants went through grueling training for cooking and serving.