Top Sirloin Roast Vs Sirloin Tip Roast: How They Compare

Steaks get all the glory, but beef roasts like top sirloin and sirloin tip are the real showstoppers. Bringing out a perfectly browned centerpiece of beef and slicing into it to reveal a juicy red center is as perfect and dramatic as hosting gets. And let's be honest, most people are a whole lot more excited to see that medium-rare beef than they are for a slab of turkey breast. But unlike roast chicken or turkey, beef roasts present you with a lot of options for cuts of beef to choose from, and the differences between them are genuinely meaningful. Some like rib roast and tenderloin are well known enough that you probably have a good idea of what you're getting into, but once you delve into unclear terms like top sirloin and sirloin tip, it can get overwhelming.

Advertisement

And confusing those two names are, because despite the word appearing in both, only the top sirloin actually comes from the sirloin section of the cow. Both are flavorful cuts of beef from near the back of the cow and both can make juicy and deliciously seasoned roast beef, but the different sections they come from mean they differ in texture and marbling, which makes a big difference when you are trying to cook them. It also means that the price won't be the same, which is meaningful when you are buying multi-pound roasts. So what are you getting with top sirloin and sirloin tip?