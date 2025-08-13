The 2 Simple Tweaks Alton Brown Suggests To Make Shrimp Cocktail Shine
When it comes to shellfish dishes that are as simple as they are sophisticated, shrimp cocktail takes the cake. There's something undeniably classy about this classic appetizer, from its visually pleasing presentation to its no-frills focus on the flavor of the shrimp itself. And, best of all, it's relatively easy to prepare. For the most part, all you need to do is poach and peel your shrimp, then, of course, whip up some of that all-important cocktail sauce to go with it. Serve on ice and voilà — you've got a crustacean-filled centerpiece fit for any soirée.
But if you're looking for some smart ways to make your shrimp cocktail stand out, who better to turn to than Alton Brown? The Food Network star can always be counted on for some clever (and delicious) tips for home cooks, and his take on this dish definitely doesn't disappoint.
As the star shared in a video posted to his YouTube channel, he puts not one, but two twists on a staple shrimp cocktail recipe. First up? An ingenious tweak to cocktail sauce. In addition to all the typical ingredients one would use to make the condiment (ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, lemon, and various spices and seasonings for that signature kick), Brown includes a rather unexpected addition: smoked almonds. But he doesn't stop there. Rather than boiling the shrimp, which is a quite common method of preparation, he steams it. And let's just say his two tweaks work on every level.
Complex cocktail sauce meets juicy steamed shrimp
Nutty (in the best way), Brown's take on cocktail sauce is enough to draw cheers from any crustacean-loving crowd. To incorporate the almonds, he starts by grinding them down in a food processor until they achieve a coarse, yet powdery form. Then, he mixes in the rest of the ingredients. The result? A cocktail sauce that's heartier than most, and which supplies a sultry, smoky, and fabulously complex flavor profile that Brown himself compares to a Spanish romesco sauce. Yum.
To make the shrimp portion of his shrimp cocktail, Brown doesn't just swap the boiling pot for a steam bath — he also treats the shellfish to a cold water brine first. For this, he uses a mixture of salt and sugar, which both help the shrimp retain moisture and add a little sweetness to its flavor. As far as where he stands on that age-old debate — whether to devein the shrimp before or after cooking — Brown opts for the former, removing the vein with a pair of kitchen scissors before soaking the shrimp in the brine (a preference that can be a bit easier as the fish is still soft).
In the end, steaming the shellfish gives it a plump and juicy bite that feels snappy over soggy, while the smoky almond-infused cocktail sauce lends a savory complexity to the whole shebang. Bottoms — or should we say shrimp tails — up!