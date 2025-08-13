The 2 Simple Tweaks Alton Brown Suggests To Make Shrimp Cocktail Shine

When it comes to shellfish dishes that are as simple as they are sophisticated, shrimp cocktail takes the cake. There's something undeniably classy about this classic appetizer, from its visually pleasing presentation to its no-frills focus on the flavor of the shrimp itself. And, best of all, it's relatively easy to prepare. For the most part, all you need to do is poach and peel your shrimp, then, of course, whip up some of that all-important cocktail sauce to go with it. Serve on ice and voilà — you've got a crustacean-filled centerpiece fit for any soirée.

But if you're looking for some smart ways to make your shrimp cocktail stand out, who better to turn to than Alton Brown? The Food Network star can always be counted on for some clever (and delicious) tips for home cooks, and his take on this dish definitely doesn't disappoint.

As the star shared in a video posted to his YouTube channel, he puts not one, but two twists on a staple shrimp cocktail recipe. First up? An ingenious tweak to cocktail sauce. In addition to all the typical ingredients one would use to make the condiment (ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, lemon, and various spices and seasonings for that signature kick), Brown includes a rather unexpected addition: smoked almonds. But he doesn't stop there. Rather than boiling the shrimp, which is a quite common method of preparation, he steams it. And let's just say his two tweaks work on every level.