The Atomic-Age Mixer That Defined 1950s Kitchens Is Worth A Fortune Today

If you're a fan of vintage kitchen appliances or decor, you probably know that most of the products designed in the '50s and '60s were genuinely built to last. These decades were known for the development of durable appliances that were not only beautiful, but were true workhorses. For those reasons, there's one such atomic-age mixer that defined 1950s kitchens which is worth a good amount today.

The Sunbeam Mixmaster was a bold, sturdy stand mixer that was released in 1930, but it wasn't until its redesign a decade later that it became incredibly popular. Throughout the '40s, '50s, and '60s, it could be found in almost every home, and was considered one of the most useful appliances for modern homemakers who loved to cook and bake from scratch. This gorgeous gadget had a design that many say mimics the streamlined sleekness and quality build of a classic '50s Cadillac — some models even boast fins at the rear. Made from enameled metal (early versions were cast iron, later ones were pot metal) and available in a range of colors, including chrome, pink, yellow, turquoise, white, blue, and avocado green, they were heavy and powerful. The mixer also accommodated attachments designed to do everything from grinding meat and chopping vegetables to peeling potatoes and kneading bread dough.

An old-school Sunbeam Mixmaster is a vintage electric kitchen gadget that is now worth a lot of money. Working and refurbished stand mixers sell for as high as $268.95 on ebay, and current listings range in price from $34.99 to $295.35, depending on condition and the accessories included. If you have one sitting in a kitchen cupboard, dust it off and see if it still works — you might be able to sell it to a collector.