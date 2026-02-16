The Atomic-Age Mixer That Defined 1950s Kitchens Is Worth A Fortune Today
If you're a fan of vintage kitchen appliances or decor, you probably know that most of the products designed in the '50s and '60s were genuinely built to last. These decades were known for the development of durable appliances that were not only beautiful, but were true workhorses. For those reasons, there's one such atomic-age mixer that defined 1950s kitchens which is worth a good amount today.
The Sunbeam Mixmaster was a bold, sturdy stand mixer that was released in 1930, but it wasn't until its redesign a decade later that it became incredibly popular. Throughout the '40s, '50s, and '60s, it could be found in almost every home, and was considered one of the most useful appliances for modern homemakers who loved to cook and bake from scratch. This gorgeous gadget had a design that many say mimics the streamlined sleekness and quality build of a classic '50s Cadillac — some models even boast fins at the rear. Made from enameled metal (early versions were cast iron, later ones were pot metal) and available in a range of colors, including chrome, pink, yellow, turquoise, white, blue, and avocado green, they were heavy and powerful. The mixer also accommodated attachments designed to do everything from grinding meat and chopping vegetables to peeling potatoes and kneading bread dough.
An old-school Sunbeam Mixmaster is a vintage electric kitchen gadget that is now worth a lot of money. Working and refurbished stand mixers sell for as high as $268.95 on ebay, and current listings range in price from $34.99 to $295.35, depending on condition and the accessories included. If you have one sitting in a kitchen cupboard, dust it off and see if it still works — you might be able to sell it to a collector.
Vintage Sunbeam stand mixers still work well
Though this vintage kitchen appliance could be valuable, it might also be worth keeping if you cook or bake regularly. In fact, some home chefs still use vintage Sunbeam stand mixers that belonged to their parents or grandparents, and swear that they work just as well today. In a Reddit post, a user asked for advice on getting a 1980s Sunbeam Mixmaster Professional to work. One commenter advocated giving it a shot, saying, "I use it all the time. Twice I have tried out KitchenAid and twice I have gone back to the Sunbeam." Another Redditor responded, "I bought a Sunbeam Mixmaster for 20.00 on Facebook [and it] works great," while another person said, "I have my grandma's from the 70s in all [its] avocado green glory and it works great!"
Other Sunbeam Mixmaster owners also insist online that they're made to last. One person received a vintage mixer that had been a wedding gift to their friend's parents, that still runs well 50 years later. Someone responded, "I was blessed with "that" mixer. It was such a workhorse. It was my MILs that they got for their wedding in '68. She gave it to me in '98 when the[y] moved to Florida. I had it for 15 years until it officially died." Another commenter agreed, saying, "My mom has a nearly identical style ... I'm 43 and that thing is older than me and going strong." The Sunbeam Mixmaster just might be a kitchen brand your grandma loved that is still worth buying today if you can find a vintage model on ebay.