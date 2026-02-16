Jacques Pépin Starts This Cheap, Easy Snack With A Simple Tortilla

Every soccer mom worth her stripes knows the Jacques Pépin hack we're about to drop (though they may not execute it the same way celebrity Chef Pépin does). Regardless of how it's accomplished, the principle's the same — the power of pizza-fication. As a James Beard Award Winner, Pépin knows a good snack hack when he sees one. That's why in his August 2020 video for "Jacques Pépin Cooking At Home," the longtime PBS cooking show host and cookbook author offered his entry for pizza-fication — the tortilla.

Of course, Chef Pépin keeps things fresh and simple using ingredients like extra virgin olive oil, shredded cheese, fresh tomato slices, onion, salt and pepper, and basil to transform his 7-inch flour tortillas into a quick and satisfying lunch, dinner, or snack.

Starting with the tortillas and a piece of aluminum foil (shiny side down), Pépin drizzles olive oil on the foil, to grease both the foil and tortillas (rubbing them into the oil and flipping to coat the other side). Next, he slices ripe, fresh tomato, and covers his tortillas with the slices, along with a "bit of mild onion," followed by salt and pepper, and a few hand-torn pieces of fresh basil. Finally, he sprinkles a ⅓ cup of shredded cheese on top, offering this advice, "which can be mozzarella cheese or Gruyère, which I love, too." Topping with a quick drizzle of olive oil, Pépin pops the tortilla pizzas into a 400 degree Fahrenheit oven to bake.