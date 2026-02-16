The Absolute Best Burger In New York Was One Of Anthony Bourdain's Favorites
New York is certainly known for its pizza and bagels, but there are some pretty top-notch burgers to be found in the Big Apple too. Our favorite comes from a historic Greenwich Village steakhouse called Minetta Tavern, known for its Parisian-inspired menu, celebrity clientele, and the decadent Black Label Burger. Created using a selection of prime dry aged beef cuts, the legendary burger has impressed countless critics over the years, including the ever-discerning Anthony Bourdain.
In 2011, Bourdain introduced Minetta Tavern to viewers on an episode of his show "The Layover," where he named it as one of the top places to get a burger in New York. "You want state-of-the-art? The best, if priciest, burger in New York City?" Bourdain teases the viewer. "That's probably the famous Black Label Burger at Minetta Tavern."
The praise comes down to the meat itself, which is custom made for the restaurant by celebrity butcher Pat LaFrieda. The hefty 8-ounce-plus patty is served on a fluffy brioche bun with a pile of gooey caramelized onions and a side of the crispiest french fries. It will set you back a whopping $38, but we agree with Bourdain about it being state-of-the-art. So much so that we had to include it on our list of the best burgers in every U.S. state.
Is the Black Label Burger at Minetta Tavern worth it?
No doubt, $38 is a lot for a burger, but what you're getting here is a thick, rounded hunk of top-quality meat, rather than any old, flattened patty. No one knows exactly what the blend of meat is or how it's particular proportions, but we're talking rich, juicy cuts like short rib, brisket, ribeye, and skirt. It's flavorful, succulent, and extremely indulgent — and many agree that it's worth every penny.
The way the burger is served allows the meat to really shine. There aren't any overwhelming add-ons that could take away from the natural flavors, nor does it introduce the need for a knife and fork, which was something Bourdain always appreciated in a gourmet burger. In a 2003 episode of "A Cook's Tour," he noted that, "I don't want a tower of foie gras with microgreens here, I want blood and grease on my fingers and chin."
Minetta Tavern customers agree. One repeat visitor on Reddit noted that the burger "is always the highlight," while another on Instagram promised that it creates "a night you'll never forget." If you want to try it, bookings are recommended. Minetta Tavern isn't one of the hardest restaurant reservations to get in NYC, but you do need to get in there early, or else try to walk in at a quieter time of day. We promise the burger will be worth it.