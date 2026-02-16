The Absolute Best Burger In New York Was One Of Anthony Bourdain's Favorites

New York is certainly known for its pizza and bagels, but there are some pretty top-notch burgers to be found in the Big Apple too. Our favorite comes from a historic Greenwich Village steakhouse called Minetta Tavern, known for its Parisian-inspired menu, celebrity clientele, and the decadent Black Label Burger. Created using a selection of prime dry aged beef cuts, the legendary burger has impressed countless critics over the years, including the ever-discerning Anthony Bourdain.

In 2011, Bourdain introduced Minetta Tavern to viewers on an episode of his show "The Layover," where he named it as one of the top places to get a burger in New York. "You want state-of-the-art? The best, if priciest, burger in New York City?" Bourdain teases the viewer. "That's probably the famous Black Label Burger at Minetta Tavern."

The praise comes down to the meat itself, which is custom made for the restaurant by celebrity butcher Pat LaFrieda. The hefty 8-ounce-plus patty is served on a fluffy brioche bun with a pile of gooey caramelized onions and a side of the crispiest french fries. It will set you back a whopping $38, but we agree with Bourdain about it being state-of-the-art. So much so that we had to include it on our list of the best burgers in every U.S. state.