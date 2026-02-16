Say Goodbye To Bland Broccoli When You Add A Spoonful Of This

Broccoli is one of the best vegetables you can eat for your health. The cruciferous veggie is jam-packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, helping us in many ways from boosting our immune systems to cutting back our inflammation. Sometimes, though, you may not feel excited to get your broc on. Broccoli can be absolutely delicious — fresh, herbaceous, bittersweet, and toothsome — but it can take some additional ingredients to jazz the vegetable up and remind us of this. Or, ideally, just one ingredient: chili crisp.

If you're in search of ingredients that will upgrade your broccoli, look no further than chili crisp for both savoriness and spice. The genius part of using chili crisp is that it has both the oil you want to cook the broccoli in, plus the spicy flavor and crunchy texture. Whether you're sauteing, roasting, grilling, or stir-frying broccoli, you want some kind of oil so its fats tenderize the vegetable as it heats. The oil in chili crisp can be considered one of the best oils for cooking — it's typically a variety like canola or vegetable oil, infused with chili pepper heat. When you're cooking your broccoli, you can toss it first in just the oil from the chili crisp, using a spoon to strain it from the jar. Once the broccoli's done, season it according to how much crunch and heat you want, and voila: You've got crispy, complex, tender, spicy broccoli, a truly upgraded dish.