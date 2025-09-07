This Kitchen Staple Adds Crunch To Your Roasted Broccoli Without Affecting The Taste

Over the years, broccoli has garnered a rather unfair reputation of being boring or gross. Perhaps it is because when boiled or steamed, it can be unpleasantly mushy or downright flavorless. Thankfully, roasting solves both of these problems, intensifying the cruciferous vegetable's flavors and enhancing its texture with a delightful crunch. But if you are looking to turn an already irresistible side dish into a stand-out weeknight staple, try coating your broccoli in cornstarch before roasting to make it extra crispy. You might only associate cornstarch with thickening sauces or soups, but it also works great for crisping up just about any roasted vegetable. Because broccoli is full of tiny crevices in its florets, there's significantly more surface area for the cornstarch to work its magic, which allows for some beautiful caramelization and a satisfying crunch in every bite.

This trick works because as broccoli cooks, it sweats out moisture, which, when left unchecked, cause the vegetable to be steamed, rather than crisping up. A fine coating of cornstarch solves this issue by absorbing the excess liquid, creating a drier environment for the broccoli to roast, developing that addictive crunch. Scientifically speaking, cornstarch, compared to other starches and flours, is packed with a high concentration of amylose, a glucose-based polysaccharide. As the absorbed moisture evaporates due to the high heat, the amylase molecules, which have now scattered across the vegetable's surface, connect in a hard, structured formation, which helps to create that crunchy sensation.