This Kitchen Staple Adds Crunch To Your Roasted Broccoli Without Affecting The Taste
Over the years, broccoli has garnered a rather unfair reputation of being boring or gross. Perhaps it is because when boiled or steamed, it can be unpleasantly mushy or downright flavorless. Thankfully, roasting solves both of these problems, intensifying the cruciferous vegetable's flavors and enhancing its texture with a delightful crunch. But if you are looking to turn an already irresistible side dish into a stand-out weeknight staple, try coating your broccoli in cornstarch before roasting to make it extra crispy. You might only associate cornstarch with thickening sauces or soups, but it also works great for crisping up just about any roasted vegetable. Because broccoli is full of tiny crevices in its florets, there's significantly more surface area for the cornstarch to work its magic, which allows for some beautiful caramelization and a satisfying crunch in every bite.
This trick works because as broccoli cooks, it sweats out moisture, which, when left unchecked, cause the vegetable to be steamed, rather than crisping up. A fine coating of cornstarch solves this issue by absorbing the excess liquid, creating a drier environment for the broccoli to roast, developing that addictive crunch. Scientifically speaking, cornstarch, compared to other starches and flours, is packed with a high concentration of amylose, a glucose-based polysaccharide. As the absorbed moisture evaporates due to the high heat, the amylase molecules, which have now scattered across the vegetable's surface, connect in a hard, structured formation, which helps to create that crunchy sensation.
How to roast broccoli with cornstarch and how to use it in recipes
To use this trick at home, first, wash your broccoli as usual, then dry with a towel. In a large bowl, toss the broccoli with salt, pepper, spices, and your favorite cooking oil. Once thoroughly coated, add in about a tablespoon of cornstarch for every pound of broccoli you are roasting. From there, simply bake or air fry until it is perfectly crisp and soft enough to be pierced with a fork. It's a delicious dish on its own, but since the cornstarch doesn't alter the broccoli's flavor and simply enhances the vegetable's texture, this method is quite versatile and can be swapped in whenever a recipe calls for broccoli.
Luckily, we have you covered with a mega-list of broccoli recipes you are bound to love. Covering everything from broccoli bacon brussels salad to roasted vegetable pasta primavera, there is a little bit of something for every broccoli lover out there. Simply roast the broccoli with the cornstarch treatment as previously mentioned, then incorporate into the dish according to the recipe. Be sure to adjust the spices to pair well with your chosen dish. For example, if you're making a walnut broccoli stir-fry, you could roast the vegetables with scallions and garlic, then incorporate into the rest of the dish. Some dishes, like a broccoli cheddar soup, while tasty, won't work well with this method, since they are not optimal to showcase a crunchy texture.