These 2-Ingredient Pepperoni Bites Are Too Easy Not To Make

A pepperoni pizza is great, but have you ever wondered what else you can do with those spicy slices of sausage? There are some truly creative ways to use pepperoni beyond pizza, and trust that every single one is scrumptiously good. But cream cheese pepperoni bites, in particular, will be a surefire favorite on the appetizer plate at your next party. And they make an even greater addition to your snacking arsenal.

Two ingredients. Two steps. Just 15 to 20 minutes. That's all it takes to put together the pepperoni bites. Just layer a spoonful of cream cheese between two slices of pepperoni. Assemble as many of these tiny bites as you want and bake them for up to 20 minutes for a whole platter to serve at your next gathering.

While pepperoni is often paired with ingredients that overlap with its richness, this combination veers in the opposite direction. The true allure here is the flavor contrast between the two ingredients. Pepperoni is all about intensity and smoky, savory notes, all of which smooth out nicely when met with the tangy softness of cream cheese. Each bite starts with that classic pepperoni punch, then quickly melts into a soothing creaminess; the opposing flavors seamlessly balance each other out.