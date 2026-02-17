These 2-Ingredient Pepperoni Bites Are Too Easy Not To Make
A pepperoni pizza is great, but have you ever wondered what else you can do with those spicy slices of sausage? There are some truly creative ways to use pepperoni beyond pizza, and trust that every single one is scrumptiously good. But cream cheese pepperoni bites, in particular, will be a surefire favorite on the appetizer plate at your next party. And they make an even greater addition to your snacking arsenal.
Two ingredients. Two steps. Just 15 to 20 minutes. That's all it takes to put together the pepperoni bites. Just layer a spoonful of cream cheese between two slices of pepperoni. Assemble as many of these tiny bites as you want and bake them for up to 20 minutes for a whole platter to serve at your next gathering.
While pepperoni is often paired with ingredients that overlap with its richness, this combination veers in the opposite direction. The true allure here is the flavor contrast between the two ingredients. Pepperoni is all about intensity and smoky, savory notes, all of which smooth out nicely when met with the tangy softness of cream cheese. Each bite starts with that classic pepperoni punch, then quickly melts into a soothing creaminess; the opposing flavors seamlessly balance each other out.
Two ingredients, endless possibilities
The ingredient list may be short, but this recipe remains as versatile as ever. Simply swapping out the cream cheese for other alternatives can give you brand new results. Take a swing at some popular Boursin cheese flavors, like basil and chive or cracked black pepper, to experiment with even more flavor nuances. Moreover, you can introduce another ingredient to this duo and take the dish in entirely different directions. Think pepperoncini for a pop of spiciness, or shredded parmesan cheese to create a thin, crispy crust. For sweetness, a drizzle of hot honey is a splendid finishing touch, but you can also get a bit more creative and stuff the cream cheese into dates, then wrap pepperoni around them.
The only thing left to complete these pepperoni bites is a matching dip. In true pepperoni spirit, nothing beats a marinara sauce, or any variety of pizza sauce you've got in your pantry. The bites can also be one of the many delicious ways to use Calabrian chiles, which offer a heated complexity that spicy food lovers will adore. As we're getting more elaborate, consider whipping up a dip to make for an impressive appetizer. Perhaps match them with a cream cheese pepperoni dip or a pizza dip, or conversely, just use a simple creamy dip, dotted with herbs or garlic to let the pepperoni bites shine.