10 Creative Ways To Use Pepperoni Beyond Pizza

Consistently ranked as America's favorite pizza topping, pepperoni is loved for its smoky taste and chewy-crisp texture. This sliced, cured meat is typically made from a mixture of pork and beef, and flavored with spices like paprika, garlic, and black pepper. Its satisfying salty profile makes it a fitting match for rich, melty cheese and tangy tomato sauce. While it will always shine atop a doughy pizza base, these meaty slices do in fact have many other applications, providing savory depth to a wide array of dishes.

If you're looking to bring a touch of heartiness to a salad, boost the richness of chicken, or make a cheesy dip feel that bit more indulgent, pepperoni can help. You can dice the meat up finely for more even distribution, or leave it in the form of perfect, thinly-sliced circles, which add plenty of visual appeal. From breakfasts to appetizers, and quick snacks to comforting mains, pepperoni's uses extend far beyond the pizza pan. So, here are 10 creative ways to give it a new lease of life that'll remind you why this classic topping deserves a place in your kitchen, even when there's no pizza in sight.