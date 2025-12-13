10 Creative Ways To Use Pepperoni Beyond Pizza
Consistently ranked as America's favorite pizza topping, pepperoni is loved for its smoky taste and chewy-crisp texture. This sliced, cured meat is typically made from a mixture of pork and beef, and flavored with spices like paprika, garlic, and black pepper. Its satisfying salty profile makes it a fitting match for rich, melty cheese and tangy tomato sauce. While it will always shine atop a doughy pizza base, these meaty slices do in fact have many other applications, providing savory depth to a wide array of dishes.
If you're looking to bring a touch of heartiness to a salad, boost the richness of chicken, or make a cheesy dip feel that bit more indulgent, pepperoni can help. You can dice the meat up finely for more even distribution, or leave it in the form of perfect, thinly-sliced circles, which add plenty of visual appeal. From breakfasts to appetizers, and quick snacks to comforting mains, pepperoni's uses extend far beyond the pizza pan. So, here are 10 creative ways to give it a new lease of life that'll remind you why this classic topping deserves a place in your kitchen, even when there's no pizza in sight.
Add it to an omelet
Bacon and ham might be popular omelet add-ins, but pepperoni will give your breakfast a richer, spicier upgrade. The sliced meat is super easy to incorporate, with no pre-cooking or dicing required, and its chewy texture yields a wonderfully satisfying result.
You'll begin by prepping the omelet base as usual, pouring seasoned beaten egg into a skillet and cooking it until almost set. Now, you can arrange the pepperoni slices over one half of the egg base, pairing it with any extras as desired. Sauteed mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, or bell peppers would all make excellent additions, contrasting the richness of the meat beautifully. And, a generous scattering of shredded cheese is always highly recommended. To go all out with a pizza-inspired omelet, spread tomato sauce over the omelet before adding the meat slices and some shredded mozzarella. Then, go ahead and fold the omelet over, letting everything cook for a final 30 seconds or so to melt the cheese to gooey perfection.
This meaty creation will taste great with a variety of sides. If you're in the mood for something light, go for a leafy side salad, sliced avocado, or grilled tomatoes. Or, to build a heartier plate, consider pairing the pepperoni omelet with crispy hash browns.
Make pepperoni chips
Did you know that pepperoni can be transformed into an irresistibly crispy standalone snack? That's right, you won't need any extras here, just the meaty slices and your oven or air fryer. When baked, pepperoni dehydrates as the intense heat draws moisture out and renders the fat down. It's this process that yields an ultra-crisp finish, making each bite-sized piece even more tempting.
To make these pepperoni chips in the oven, just arrange the slices in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake them for around 10 minutes, until lovely and crisp. The air fryer version requires a little less cooking time (around five minutes), but you may need to work in multiple batches depending on the size of your basket(s). As the pepperoni cools, it'll develop even more crunch. While you wait, you could perhaps whip up a complementary dip for the meaty snacks. Something creamy would be ideal, such as a herby ranch, honey mustard, or whipped feta dip. A bowl of warm marinara sauce would also make an excellent pairing.
Make pizza pasta
Sometimes, a comforting bowlful of pasta is exactly what you need, and the classic flavors of pepperoni pizza are just as irresistible when they're clinging to al dente noodles. Pizza pasta might skip the crust, but it feels just as indulgent as its doughy counterpart. And, as with pizza, there's plenty of opportunity to customize this dish to your taste.
To coat the pasta, you'll whip up a garlicky tomato sauce, or reach for a convenient store-bought version if preferred. Toss this with some cooked pasta of your choice, such as penne, fusilli, or rigatoni, and toss in the pepperoni slices along with a handful of shredded mozzarella. To boost the nutrient content of the dish, feel free to incorporate some veggies, such as onions, mushrooms, or zucchini. The briny tang of black or green olives will also taste great with the rich cheese and smoky meat.
With your pasta mixture prepped, layer it up in a baking dish with more sauce, cheese, and pepperoni, before popping everything into the oven to create a gorgeous crispy top. Garnished with fresh basil, this dish is a true crowd-pleaser, perfect for busy weeknights and easy enough to reheat the next day for a hearty lunchtime treat.
Upgrade your grilled cheese
There are countless ways to elevate a grilled cheese sandwich, and pepperoni is one of the most transformative add-ins you can choose. The flavor-packed slices are the perfect tool for injecting an extra dose of savory richness, fitting in seamlessly alongside the melty filling. Try adding pepperoni to your go-to sandwich recipe, perhaps with cheddar and Gruyere as the cheesy accompaniments. Or, make things even more decadent by whipping up a pizza-inspired take on the classic. Rustic sourdough bread serves as a sturdy base for a layer of tangy marinara sauce, and mozzarella is a natural choice for pairing with the smoky pepperoni. Throw in some fresh basil leaves for a hint of freshness, and you've got the ultimate comforting mash-up.
As always, there's the option to jazz things up with some extras, too. A dollop of herby pesto would taste incredible alongside the gooey cheese and spicy meat, while thinly-sliced tomatoes would provide plenty of fresh, juicy contrast. You could also add other meats, like cooked, crumbled sausage or thick-cut ham, for a protein-rich finish. Or, incorporate grated parmesan, which offers a sharper, nuttier flavor profile than the mild mozzarella.
Craft a pull-apart wreath
To incorporate pepperoni into a show-stopping festive centerpiece, try crafting a homemade pull-apart wreath. This fun, shareable appetizer is perfect for holiday gatherings, and it's easy to ensure every bite of the fluffy dough is packed with meaty deliciousness.
Once the yeasted dough has been mixed up and divided into chunks, each piece can be stuffed with a pepperoni slice and some mozzarella cheese before it's shaped into a ball. That way, the meat gets evenly distributed throughout the whole wreath. Then, the stuffed dough balls are arranged in a ring and left to rise. Brushed with aromatic garlic butter, the wreath becomes wonderfully golden and aromatic as it bakes. And, to give it even more festive flair, you can scatter over some pops of red and green before serving, in the form of rosemary and sun-dried tomatoes. Pepperoni is, of course, a fitting match for tangy marinara sauce, so this makes an excellent choice of dip for the pillowy balls. It'll look great served in a small bowl in the center of the wreath.
Use it to stuff mushrooms
We often see bacon added to stuffed mushrooms, but why not create a slightly bolder, spicier flavor profile with pepperoni? This simple swap can add richness and depth to this crowd-pleasing appetizer, turning each bite into a pizza-inspired treat.
Various types of mushrooms can work well here. Larger portobellos offer ample room for stuffing, while cremini or button mushrooms yield neater, bite-sized portions. When it comes to crafting the stuffing mixture, there's plenty of room for creativity. A simple base of cream cheese and shredded parmesan is a great starting point, and you can always throw in chopped fresh herbs, minced garlic, or spices like paprika and cayenne pepper. To incorporate the pepperoni, either chop it up finely and stir it into the cheese mixture, or lay whole slices on top of each mushroom before baking. It should crisp up beautifully in the oven.
For a pizza-style batch of stuffed mushrooms, fill each cap with marinara sauce instead. Sprinkle some shredded mozzarella, top things off with the pepperoni pieces, and pop them in the oven. They'll soon be delightfully melty and golden.
Make stromboli
Pepperoni stromboli is essentially pizza's more elegant, portable cousin. It has all the cozy flavors of a classic pie, rolled up into a golden, cheese-stuffed log that's great for slicing and sharing. So, it's unsurprising that pepperoni is a natural add-in for this doughy creation.
This dish is made by rolling out pizza dough into a rough rectangle, then filling it with all of your favorite toppings. An initial layer of pizza sauce is always a good idea, and shredded mozzarella is a no-brainer. Add the pepperoni slices along with any extras of your choice, such as sauteed peppers and onions, spinach, olives, or other meats like salami, crumbled Italian sausage, and shredded chicken. Just be sure not to overstuff the base, or it might be a challenge to roll it up and keep the fillings contained within.
Once you've rolled it into a log, consider topping the stromboli with more cheese and a sprinkle of oregano before it hits the oven. The warm, meat-packed slices will taste amazing served with a creamy garlic herb dip or gooey cheese sauce.
Add meaty depth to salads
Adding pepperoni to a salad is an effortless way to give it extra character without having to separately chop and cook up meat. The ready-to-eat slices give the refreshing base a gentle spiciness and hearty edge, while boosting the protein content of your bowl.
It's up to you whether you leave the rounds whole for a more striking presentation or chop them up finely to help them distribute more evenly throughout the salad. They'll work fantastically in a classic chopped salad with ingredients like lettuce, cucumbers, avocado, and red onion, especially alongside a light, tangy vinaigrette. To contrast the chewy bite of the meat, try adding some crunch with a topping of toasted croutons, or perhaps a scattering of pumpkin seeds. Pepperoni would also work brilliantly in a caprese salad, complementing the creamy mozzarella, juicy tomatoes, and fragrant basil beautifully with its bold, meaty depth.
If a rustic, warm salad is more your style, feel free to combine the pepperoni with sauteed veggies, such as mushrooms, eggplant, and spinach. These ingredients would work great with crispy chickpeas, boiled grains, or other pre-cooked meats, which can help you build a filling, nutrient-packed bowl. A drizzle of balsamic glaze would also make for an elegant finishing touch.
Bake a cheesy pepperoni dip
One of the most decadent ways to enjoy pepperoni is to add it to a hot, bubbly cheese dip. This mouth-watering, shareable appetizer brings the melty richness of a pepperoni pizza, without the carbs of the crust, leaving it up to you what you dunk into the gooey mixture. The pepperoni arranged atop this cheesy delight will make things all the more visually appealing, while infusing the dip with heaps of spicy richness. The meat also crisps up a little as it bakes, creating a wonderful textural contrast.
For the base of the dip, choose a selection of smooth, creamy ingredients such as cream cheese and sour cream. Incorporating some grated parmesan or cheddar will amp up the sharpness, and feel free to liven the mixture up with some seasonings, such as garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, or oregano. Layer this medley into a baking dish, top it with lashings of shredded mozzarella, then place the pepperoni slices evenly on top. You could even give the dip a pizza-esque upgrade by layering marinara sauce underneath the mozzarella. Once baked, everything will be gloriously golden and melted, ready for pairing with a selection of your favorite dippers. Crunchy crudites would be a natural fit, balancing the indulgence with their refreshing bite. Breadsticks, crackers, pretzels, or chunks of crusty baguette will also pair beautifully with the meat and cheese.
Stuff chicken breasts
There's no denying the versatility of the humble chicken breast, and this dinnertime staple is the perfect candidate for elevating with pepperoni. With this simple yet game-changing method, you can give the chicken an extra savory kick and help it cook up perfectly tender and juicy.
Just slice a pocket into each chicken breast by cutting lengthwise down the side, then get stuffing. There's no reason why you can't simply add the pepperoni and stop there, but we'd highly recommend pairing it with some complementary extras. Yes, you guessed it — a pizza theme is a fantastic approach to take here. Try layering slices up mozzarella inside the chicken too, along with a dollop of pizza sauce and a scattering of Italian herbs. Now, the stuffed chicken can be baked or air-fried until cooked through (it's ready once an internal temperature of 165 F has been reached). The bold flavors of the pepperoni will have seeped into the chicken during cooking, and the cheese should be irresistibly melty and oozing from the pocket. Yum!
For a crispier and even more satisfying finish, another technique to consider is coating the pepperoni-stuffed chicken breasts with breadcrumbs. Fry them in hot oil for a few minutes until golden on both sides, then finish them off in the oven, and you've got an impressive, comfort-packed meal.