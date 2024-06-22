Pepperoni Lover's Pizza Pasta Recipe

Pizza is one of our most popular take-out items and pasta is a perennial favorite, so recipe developer Kara Barrett has combined the two for what many might consider the best of all possible meals. Pizza pasta combines all of the cheesy melty sauciness of pizza with all the comfort of a baked pasta dish. Thanks to Pizza Hut, the phrase "pepperoni lover's" is practically synonymous with pizza, so Barrett layers this cured sausage generously within the dish and uses it as a topping as well.

This versatile pepperoni lover's pizza pasta, she says, is something that "comes together easily and makes a fun dish to bring to a potluck or to jazz up the weeknight meal doldrums. Serve this dish with garlic bread and wine and make it a fun date dinner." This easy pasta dish is full of bright yet comforting flavors, and can easily be customized to accommodate all of your pizza preferences. If you add a green side salad and some crusty bread to mop up the sauce, you'll have a very satisfying meal.

If you'd like to prepare all or part of this dish in advance, Barrett says that's doable. You can make the sauce the day before you assemble the dish, or you can make the whole thing ahead of time, wrap it up, and stick it in the refrigerator until it's time to cook. You can also freeze it before baking and any leftovers will freeze quite nicely, too.