How Arby's Roast Beef By The Pound Actually Works

Arby's has the meats, but imagine if you could have them, too. Not just a little bit of meat, a lot of meat. Arby's will share the goods if you order from its catering menu. There, you can buy roast beef by the pound. There is a little catch to how this works, though; you can't just load up a sandwich with a pound of beef at your leisure. To order from the Arby's catering page, you need to purchase at least 5 pounds of roast beef at a time.

You can always order double meat on an Arby's sandwich in-store, but that's nothing compared to the catering menu and its 5-pound deal. A typical Arby's roast beef sandwich is made with around 3 ounces of beef. That means you're getting just over five sandwiches per pound. This aligns with the info on Arby's catering page, which suggests a pound will make four to six servings. One pound of beef is $12. Five pounds works out as 20 to 30 sandwiches for $60.

A classic Arby's roast beef sandwich with the bun costs $4.59. That's $22.95 if you buy five sandwiches, compared to just $12 for the beef alone, so it's a decent deal. Beef by the pound means every sandwich costs between $2 and $3. You also need to consider the cost of buns, which should be relatively cheap. In fact, Arby's offers beef by the pound plus 24 buns for $68. That's $2.83 per sandwich.