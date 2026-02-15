This Frozen Walmart Item Is An Affordable Copycat Of Burger King's Most Iconic Side

Burger King's fries may may be pretty tasty for fast food french fries, but the onion rings have a rabid following. Sometimes that craving hits and you're nowhere near a Burger King, but luckily Walmart has come up with an affordable copycat of this iconic side.

Burger King's onion rings are unique because they aren't filled with an actual onion, but instead a blend of dehydrated chopped and minced onions, onion powder, and onion flavor surrounded by a thick, crispy breading. Great Value follows suit with these frozen breaded minced onion rings that uses real onion minced into a sweet and aromatic paste to contrast the perfectly spiced breading. Just as Burger King's onion rings are vegan, so too is the Great Value version. Meat eaters and plant-based eaters alike can enjoy these Burger King onion ring dupes at a much more affordable price. While an order of medium-size onion rings at Burger King cost $3.89, a one pound bag of Great Value minced breaded onion rings costs $3.58. Consequently, a single serving of Great Value onion rings costs under a dollar.

Walmart customers on social media as well as Walmart's own website sing the praises of these Burger King dupes. "I love them because with traditional onion rings," says a Walmart customer, "you bite into them and you just pull the whole onion slice right out."