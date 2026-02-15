This Frozen Walmart Item Is An Affordable Copycat Of Burger King's Most Iconic Side
Burger King's fries may may be pretty tasty for fast food french fries, but the onion rings have a rabid following. Sometimes that craving hits and you're nowhere near a Burger King, but luckily Walmart has come up with an affordable copycat of this iconic side.
Burger King's onion rings are unique because they aren't filled with an actual onion, but instead a blend of dehydrated chopped and minced onions, onion powder, and onion flavor surrounded by a thick, crispy breading. Great Value follows suit with these frozen breaded minced onion rings that uses real onion minced into a sweet and aromatic paste to contrast the perfectly spiced breading. Just as Burger King's onion rings are vegan, so too is the Great Value version. Meat eaters and plant-based eaters alike can enjoy these Burger King onion ring dupes at a much more affordable price. While an order of medium-size onion rings at Burger King cost $3.89, a one pound bag of Great Value minced breaded onion rings costs $3.58. Consequently, a single serving of Great Value onion rings costs under a dollar.
Walmart customers on social media as well as Walmart's own website sing the praises of these Burger King dupes. "I love them because with traditional onion rings," says a Walmart customer, "you bite into them and you just pull the whole onion slice right out."
Pairing for Great Value breaded and minced onion rings
While current availability of this product seems to be hit or miss depending on Walmart locations, Great Value's minced breaded onion rings are the perfect Burger King dupe for a fraction of the price. And you can get the crispiest results without the grease splatter of deep frying them. Most customers recommended air frying them at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. If you want to go all in on the Burger King vibe, you can serve them with a dipping sauce dupe. Burger King's onion rings come with zesty sauce, a blend of mayo, mustard, ketchup, and horseradish. You can make the sauce from scratch using Great Value condiments to keep it under budget. Of course, you can enjoy these onion rings with a burger recipe of your choice. If you're vegan, serve the onion rings alongside this vegan smash burger.
A Walmart customer recommended cutting the onion rings into quarters to use instead of fried onion straws in your next green bean casserole. You can also use them as a crunchy salad topper. They'd taste delicious on a cobb salad with blue cheese dressing or as a fancy garnish for a wedge salad with buttermilk ranch. Crunchy onion rings are the garnish upgrade you need for your next French onion soup, although they'd also bring an aromatic complement to this sweet and creamy butternut squash soup.