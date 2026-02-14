Tortillas Are The Key To Extending The Shelf Life Of Brown Sugar

Nobody wants to bite into a stale cookie after expecting a soft, homemade one, so beyond keeping brown sugar fresh, tortillas are also the perfect addition to your cookie boxes or storage containers. This works especially great around the holidays if you're unsure of how to keep your Christmas cookies fresh before gifting them.

If you're gifting cookies in a cookie tin, add a small flour tortilla in between two sheets of parchment paper, and then add your cookies. Continue with this pattern until you've reached the top of the box, and you'll never need to worry about whether your cookies will last until Christmas morning again. If you're keeping your cookies all to yourself, simply throw a few small tortillas into your Tupperware and call it a day. Alternatively, if you're out of tortillas, sliced bread works just the same — or really any type of bread you've got on hand, including those last few pieces of a fancy bakery sourdough boule you aren't sure what to do with. The point is that you're not allowing it to dry out.

If you prefer leaving tortillas and sliced loaves in your bread box, you can always grab a high-quality one like this one from Rubbermaid. After all, an airtight food storage container is bound to keep your brown sugar fresher for longer (with or without bread) than if you just let it sit in its weak plastic packaging.