How To Soften Brown Sugar With One Pantry Staple

Brown sugar brings a lot to the table in both cooking and mixology. Compared to white sugar, that rich, deep flavor provided by the molasses content can really elevate your baking. You can even make brown sugar at home. It adds more moisture than white sugar, but that moisture is also the downfall of many of us who have opened a container of brown sugar only to find it petrified into a rock. Luckily, the key to keeping your sugar usable is something almost everyone has on hand already: a slice of bread.

Brown sugar is hygroscopic because of the molasses that's in it, meaning it readily absorbs water. That tendency is what makes brown sugar a good choice for recipes such as chocolate cake. But if brown sugar is left out too long without being properly sealed, all of that moisture evaporates. That's what causes it to dry into a block. You need to reintroduce moisture, and bread is an excellent medium for doing that. It has just enough moisture to soften the sugar without melting or ruining it.

All you have to do is add a slice of bread to your sugar container, seal it, and let it sit. Still, there are some small potential downsides to using bread to rehydrate your sugar. For one, you may end up with a slight bread taste in that upper layer of sugar. It's usually subtle, but it's easy enough to scrape off that part and use the rest of the sugar. The other downside is time. This is no quick fix, so if you want your sugar now, this won't work.