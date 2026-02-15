The Best Pillsbury Boxed Cake Mix Proves Nothing Beats The Classics

Pillsbury has been making boxed cake mixes since 1948, and throughout the decades has introduced dozens of different flavors and varieties. While some have been quietly discontinued throughout the years, others remain popular decades later. To find out which one is the most delicious, Tasting Table ranked 11 Pillsbury boxed cake mixes from worst to best.

Pillsbury Moist Supreme Golden Butter cake mix did in fact rank supreme in our taste test. We prepared each of the 11 cake mixes according to the instructions on the box, and used the mix to make cupcakes. The Golden Butter was hands down the tastiest of all the other mixes. This could be because it is the only cake mix we tried that used butter instead of vegetable oil, which gave it an unfair advantage in taste, texture, and quality. We used salted European butter to make it, which amped up the flavor even more. The result was cupcakes that were soft, buttery, and moist — and that tasted perfectly homemade.

The addition of real butter to the mix added a more complex flavor, as well as a softer texture and a perfect crumb. The tops of the cupcakes formed in delightfully spongy, fluffy rounds that would have been perfect for frosting. Whether you're looking for a cake mix that is perfect as-is, or want one you can dress up with custom add-ins or toppings, Golden Butter is the obvious choice.