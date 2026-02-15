The Best Pillsbury Boxed Cake Mix Proves Nothing Beats The Classics
Pillsbury has been making boxed cake mixes since 1948, and throughout the decades has introduced dozens of different flavors and varieties. While some have been quietly discontinued throughout the years, others remain popular decades later. To find out which one is the most delicious, Tasting Table ranked 11 Pillsbury boxed cake mixes from worst to best.
Pillsbury Moist Supreme Golden Butter cake mix did in fact rank supreme in our taste test. We prepared each of the 11 cake mixes according to the instructions on the box, and used the mix to make cupcakes. The Golden Butter was hands down the tastiest of all the other mixes. This could be because it is the only cake mix we tried that used butter instead of vegetable oil, which gave it an unfair advantage in taste, texture, and quality. We used salted European butter to make it, which amped up the flavor even more. The result was cupcakes that were soft, buttery, and moist — and that tasted perfectly homemade.
The addition of real butter to the mix added a more complex flavor, as well as a softer texture and a perfect crumb. The tops of the cupcakes formed in delightfully spongy, fluffy rounds that would have been perfect for frosting. Whether you're looking for a cake mix that is perfect as-is, or want one you can dress up with custom add-ins or toppings, Golden Butter is the obvious choice.
Fun ideas for customizing Pillsbury Golden Butter cake mix
Making a cake from a mix is faster, easier, and often just as tasty. Plus, the best cake mix brands can be tweaked and customized with simple ingredients that take boxed cake mix to a new level. By adding just one or two additional ingredients, you'll end up with a Pillsbury Golden Butter cake that everyone will think is homemade.
One of the easiest ways to transform a boxed cake mix is to add fresh or frozen fruit. Fold in some frozen strawberries to the batter after mixing it up, then bake as directed on the box. Blend some freeze dried strawberries in a food processor, and mix it into a container of Pillsbury cream cheese or strawberry frosting to amp up the flavor. Or you could add in mixed berries or frozen blueberries to the cake mix and use Pillsbury lemon frosting to top your cake.
Another creative way to use boxed cake mix is as the base for a homemade cake recipe. Doing this is a great compromise between making an entire cake from scratch and making a simple, no-frills box cake. For instance, it's super easy to customize Pillsbury's Golden Butter cake mix to transform it into a butter rum cake that tastes homemade. Instead of water, use two extra eggs and ½ cup of sour cream. After mixing up the batter, add a cup of chopped pecans, ½ cup of spiced rum, and a teaspoon of orange extract. Pair the cake with Pillsbury buttercream frosting, but mix two tablespoons of rum into the frosting before icing your cake.