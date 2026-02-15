The Absolute Best Way To Elevate Trader Joe's Jeju Matcha Latte Packets, According To Fans
If there's anything that Trader Joe's customers love, it's a new product drop, especially when it involves a trendy item like matcha. So, the hype surrounding the new Jeju Matcha Latte Packets has been no surprise, nor has the fact that fans have spent the last few months trying to perfect the hot drink. The best way to elevate it, apparently, is to make one simple addition that you probably already have in the fridge.
To make a DIY matcha latte using one of the packets, you're simply meant to stir the contents with 8-ounces of hot or cold water. But according to customers who have posted about the product online, if you use milk in place of some of the water, you'll achieve a much richer, less-bland result.
People like to use about 5 ounces of milk and 3 ounces of water, or vice versa. One Reddit user said, "I add a bit more milk to mine and honestly I think it's really good," while another added, "It's creamier and tastier if you mix it with cold milk."
Use a milk frother to create a more layered matcha
Jeju matcha comes from the volcanic island of Jeju in Korea, where the mountainous terrain creates the ideal environment for growing perfectly balanced tea leaves. Korean matcha is not only known for being smoother than its Japanese counterpart, but it also has a lighter, less pungent flavor and a lower caffeine content. The Trader Joe's version isn't ceremonial grade matcha, but people do like it, especially with the milk tweak.
Another trick is to use a milk frother to create a more layered texture. Because the packets already contain powdered milk, the frother should make a difference without adding fresh milk, producing a velvety, cafe-style foam, especially when paired with ice. The frother will also help break the powder down evenly and quickly, avoiding a lumpy drink. If you want to try it out, online reviewers suggest frothing the pack with a little water before stirring in milk (if using). A blender or protein shaker can work too.
You can also add some extra sweetener if you like, or opt for oat milk or almond milk. If you want a stronger punch, stir in a shot of espresso powder, or a little more matcha powder if you have it. This one doesn't have the most pronounced flavor on its own, but it's a solid, wallet-friendly option for those who want to make a homemade matcha latte on the go, and it can be tweaked to perfection.