The Absolute Best Way To Elevate Trader Joe's Jeju Matcha Latte Packets, According To Fans

If there's anything that Trader Joe's customers love, it's a new product drop, especially when it involves a trendy item like matcha. So, the hype surrounding the new Jeju Matcha Latte Packets has been no surprise, nor has the fact that fans have spent the last few months trying to perfect the hot drink. The best way to elevate it, apparently, is to make one simple addition that you probably already have in the fridge.

To make a DIY matcha latte using one of the packets, you're simply meant to stir the contents with 8-ounces of hot or cold water. But according to customers who have posted about the product online, if you use milk in place of some of the water, you'll achieve a much richer, less-bland result.

People like to use about 5 ounces of milk and 3 ounces of water, or vice versa. One Reddit user said, "I add a bit more milk to mine and honestly I think it's really good," while another added, "It's creamier and tastier if you mix it with cold milk."