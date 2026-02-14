What Aldi Employees Really Think About Curbside Pickup

Curbside pickup can be a convenient choice for grocery shoppers on the run. But if you ask Aldi employees what they really think about curbside pickup, you'll likely hear it's a pain. For a service that became popularized and more widely available at many grocery stores during the pandemic as a way to reduce interactions between people in the store, much employee conversation around curbside pickup at Aldi asks the question: Should it still even be a thing?

While pick-up orders from many grocery chains are still a convenient option, on an organizational level, many employees at Aldi say that the process is anything but organized, noting its inefficiency and lack of profitability among the list of reasons they don't like it.

According to Aldi employees, a large part of the problem is the extra effort it takes to shop for multiple customers' groceries, often on tight timelines. Though it may vary by store and location, there doesn't seem to be a clear designated team for curbside pickup, so employees end up taking on the extra work. In many instances, this means dealing with confused or unhappy customers, rushing to fulfill last-minute orders, and navigating complicated logistics to give customers their groceries. "We don't get paid to play tetris with your bags, and we definitely do not have the time to either," one employee wrote on a r/Aldi_employees Reddit post about the inconveniences of the program.