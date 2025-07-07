Placing Pick-Up Orders At Aldi Isn't That Affordable. Here's Why

Aldi has a reputation for its budget-friendly products, with many great foods for $1 or less. That dopamine hit is even stronger when treating yourself to the convenience of pick-up orders. According to Aldi's website, 98% of Aldi stores offer delivery, with around 1500 individual locations offering curbside pick-up. The process is simple: order online, drive to a designated location, and have your groceries loaded for you. Whether you're stuck for time, navigating limited mobility, or have multiple children to otherwise drag through the aisles, it's a practical solution. That said, these services aren't quite as affordable as a traditional Aldi visit. Prepare yourself for a pricier bill.

The main reason curbside pickup is less affordable is because of additional fees. At Aldi, every shopper pays a $0.12 bag fee, and those who aren't Instacart+ members pay an additional $1.99 curbside fee. Then, there are the hidden fees. Per The Krazy Coupon Lady, there's an estimated 9% to 17% markup on products, with many standard items costing more than if you collect them yourself. One Reddit user reported a 20% markup before factoring in the basic curbside fee. Those costs may seem minimal as a one-off, but they quickly add up throughout the month. It's one of the main things shoppers need to know before placing a pick-up order at Aldi.