Placing Pick-Up Orders At Aldi Isn't That Affordable. Here's Why
Aldi has a reputation for its budget-friendly products, with many great foods for $1 or less. That dopamine hit is even stronger when treating yourself to the convenience of pick-up orders. According to Aldi's website, 98% of Aldi stores offer delivery, with around 1500 individual locations offering curbside pick-up. The process is simple: order online, drive to a designated location, and have your groceries loaded for you. Whether you're stuck for time, navigating limited mobility, or have multiple children to otherwise drag through the aisles, it's a practical solution. That said, these services aren't quite as affordable as a traditional Aldi visit. Prepare yourself for a pricier bill.
The main reason curbside pickup is less affordable is because of additional fees. At Aldi, every shopper pays a $0.12 bag fee, and those who aren't Instacart+ members pay an additional $1.99 curbside fee. Then, there are the hidden fees. Per The Krazy Coupon Lady, there's an estimated 9% to 17% markup on products, with many standard items costing more than if you collect them yourself. One Reddit user reported a 20% markup before factoring in the basic curbside fee. Those costs may seem minimal as a one-off, but they quickly add up throughout the month. It's one of the main things shoppers need to know before placing a pick-up order at Aldi.
How to limit the fees
It is impossible to avoid pickup fees entirely, and those inevitable expenses are something to consider before ordering online from Aldi. Yet, there are strategies to keep Aldi pickup orders slightly more affordable. For one, don't be lured into using curbside pickup for small orders. Anything under $10 immediately incurs a $9.99 surcharge, and that's in addition to the $1.99 fee. It's just not worth it.
Secondly, instead of being automatically put off by that markup and service charge, it's better to evaluate affordability from a broader perspective. Ultimately, the value of Aldi's pickup orders is dependent on you. "App works well. Notifies you when shopper begins and finishes," one Reddit user explained, "I've been mobility limited waiting for a hip replacement for a while and use them a lot." Another Reddit user commented on a different thread, stating that, "I've been doing Aldi pickup for years now, ever since having my baby, and it's great. They always come out within 5 minutes."
Some shoppers will find pickup orders worthwhile, and others won't. Limit fees by solely using pickup for larger shops and treat it as a situational solution rather than a blanket fix. The curbside service undoubtedly reduces Aldi's overall affordability, but sometimes that logistical assistance is priceless.