This Convenient Cooling Rack Triples Your Baking Space Instantly
As anyone who's contributed to their kids' bake sale or promised to make multiple batches of a beloved cookie recipe can attest, the amount of physical space baking demands can get downright overwhelming. You've got your prep station, your mixing station, your trays — and that's before you even consider where everything's going to cool once it gets out of the oven. Unless you happen to have an industrial kitchen, chances are you've had to get creative when juggling big or multiple batches — you start placing trays and cooling racks anywhere there's space, leading to a cluttered mess where you may even forget one batch or batches may not cool properly.
One of the worst mistakes when baking big batches is neglecting the importance of a good, ventilated cooling space. But a genius product can solve this problem in a snap: The Geesta adjustable two-, three-, or four-tiered cooling rack offers up to four cooling spaces, then the entire thing collapses into one sleek piece that's easy to store in any cabinet, pantry, or drawer.
As you may know, thinking vertically is a game-changer for saving space in the kitchen. We do it with cabinets, open shelving, hooks — so why not our cooling racks? By working up instead of out, this rack allows you to effortlessly and efficiently bake even in the tiniest kitchen.
How to get the most out of your multi-tiered cooling rack
The Geesta cooling tray is all about versatility. Working on a small batch of three-ingredient strawberry muffins just to try the recipe for the first time? Keep the tray folded to just use one tier. Baking your famous chocolate chip cookies to give to everyone you know during the holidays? Unfold the rack to use all four tiers. You can even use two racks for cooling, say, and two for laying out baking tools or decorations you'll be using, just to keep everything organized and vertical. You'll never stress over space again — and it's almost magical how a rack that gives you so much surface space can fold right back down and slip in among baking trays and cutting boards, requiring little storage space.
Amazon shopper Jeanette says she is a classically trained pastry chef and recommends this rack over any other. "Love the sturdiness of this cooling rack. [It's a] space saver on my gorgeous granite countertops. Tucks back under the cabinets and I do not mind it being out if I'm using it," she says. Another buyer, Dolores M. Cramer, agrees: "Overall, this cooling rack is a smart, space-efficient upgrade for any home baker. If you bake often or simply want to free up counter space, this rack is definitely worth it!"