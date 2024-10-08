12 Mistakes To Avoid When Baking Big-Batch Cookies, According To A Baker

If you have a tried-and-true cookie recipe, this first tip may not be necessary, especially if you've made the recipe dozens of times before. But if you're planning on big-batch baking a cookie recipe that you've never made before, this tip is vital to ensure your cookies come out looking and tasting as amazing as you want them to. At least a week before you're scheduled to have dozens of cookies ready, be sure to make a test batch of your new recipe. You could make a standard-size batch, or even halve it if you want to save your ingredients.

There are a few benefits to baking a test batch before you make your massive batch of cookies. First, if it's a completely new recipe, a test batch gives you the opportunity to familiarize yourself with the steps to baking this particular cookie. For example, if you're trying a new chocolate chip cookie recipe that uses browned butter and you've never browned butter before, you'll want to try your hand at it before browning pounds of butter at a time. Making a test batch will also let you know if you want to make any tweaks to the recipe, such as using a different type of chocolate, adding tahini to chocolate chip cookies, or even piping chocolate on top for an elegant touch.