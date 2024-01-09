Why Cookie Dough Temperature Matters When Using A Scoop
Perfectly shaped cookies start with a versatile tool known as a cookie scooper. If you want uniformity in the size and shape of your chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, or whatever your favorite recipe might be, as well as an easy clean-up, using a scooper is a must. Plus, making sure each cookie the same size isn't just about aesthetics. It helps your cookies bake evenly. A scoop is a must-have gadget for this baking endeavor; however, if you've ever wondered if the temperature of your cookie dough matters when you use this kitchen tool, the answer is yes, it does.
Cookie dough cannot be too cold when you start your scooping or you will not only have a difficult time forming that beautiful ball-shaped lump of dough, you could actually break your scooper in the process. No one wants that. You can chill your dough and then build in an hour to let it warm up so you can scoop, but that seems like a waste of time and can risk the dough becoming too warm. Unfortunately, if your dough warms up too much, you risk your cookies spreading excessively when they're in the oven. So, what's a baker to do?
Order of operations is important in cookie baking
Just like in math, the order of operations in baking matters, particularly when you are making cookies. This means the best solution is to scoop your cookie dough before you chill it. This makes it easy to get your scooper through any dense batter and mitigates the possibility of your tool breaking. After you've formed your balls of dough, you can place those perfect scoops in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before you bake. This will help reduce how much your cookies spread. It's a win-win, and the results will be both tasty and Instagram-worthy.
Does the type of scooper you use matter? Of course. While an ice cream scooper might seem like a good substitute, it might not be. It really hinges on one thing. You want to make certain your scooper has a spring release, otherwise you will have a difficult time getting the dough out of the scooper.