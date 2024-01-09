Why Cookie Dough Temperature Matters When Using A Scoop

Perfectly shaped cookies start with a versatile tool known as a cookie scooper. If you want uniformity in the size and shape of your chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, or whatever your favorite recipe might be, as well as an easy clean-up, using a scooper is a must. Plus, making sure each cookie the same size isn't just about aesthetics. It helps your cookies bake evenly. A scoop is a must-have gadget for this baking endeavor; however, if you've ever wondered if the temperature of your cookie dough matters when you use this kitchen tool, the answer is yes, it does.

Cookie dough cannot be too cold when you start your scooping or you will not only have a difficult time forming that beautiful ball-shaped lump of dough, you could actually break your scooper in the process. No one wants that. You can chill your dough and then build in an hour to let it warm up so you can scoop, but that seems like a waste of time and can risk the dough becoming too warm. Unfortunately, if your dough warms up too much, you risk your cookies spreading excessively when they're in the oven. So, what's a baker to do?