Look For This Underrated Costco Staple That Lasts For Years And Adds Daily Protein

It's easy to get overwhelmed when browsing Costco's massive aisles in search of big deals on bulk items, but a little planning can help keep your cart in order. Of the number of affordable proteins you've overlooked for too long, Costco has one product that deserves a place in your pantry for its versatility and significant shelf life. A three-pack of 2-pound bags of Kirkland Signature organic hemp hearts retails for about $55 and is a worthwhile investment for Costco shoppers looking to up their protein intake.

The difference between hemp seeds and hemp hearts is that the latter are hulled insides of the former. Hemp hearts are rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and provides 10 grams of protein in a 3-tablespoon serving. Other health benefits include supporting heart health, digestion, and cognitive function.

With such a large-sized offering from Costco, it's guaranteed your pantry will be stocked for quite a while. It's also important to note the shelf-life of hemp hearts so they won't go to waste. If these are stored in a dark, cool, and dry place like your pantry, they can last between three and four months. If you refrigerate hemp hearts in an airtight container, they can last up to six months. If frozen, this can extend their life for at least two years. Check for any rancid smells before use just to be safe. Hemp hearts can help bulk up your smoothies, baked goods, and much more.