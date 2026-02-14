Look For This Underrated Costco Staple That Lasts For Years And Adds Daily Protein
It's easy to get overwhelmed when browsing Costco's massive aisles in search of big deals on bulk items, but a little planning can help keep your cart in order. Of the number of affordable proteins you've overlooked for too long, Costco has one product that deserves a place in your pantry for its versatility and significant shelf life. A three-pack of 2-pound bags of Kirkland Signature organic hemp hearts retails for about $55 and is a worthwhile investment for Costco shoppers looking to up their protein intake.
The difference between hemp seeds and hemp hearts is that the latter are hulled insides of the former. Hemp hearts are rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and provides 10 grams of protein in a 3-tablespoon serving. Other health benefits include supporting heart health, digestion, and cognitive function.
With such a large-sized offering from Costco, it's guaranteed your pantry will be stocked for quite a while. It's also important to note the shelf-life of hemp hearts so they won't go to waste. If these are stored in a dark, cool, and dry place like your pantry, they can last between three and four months. If you refrigerate hemp hearts in an airtight container, they can last up to six months. If frozen, this can extend their life for at least two years. Check for any rancid smells before use just to be safe. Hemp hearts can help bulk up your smoothies, baked goods, and much more.
Cooking with Costco hemp hearts
There are many creative ways to make the most of your Costco hemp hearts. You can always eat them on their own for a satisfying snack or combine them with other nuts and seeds for a trail mix-inspired nosh. Beyond that, one of the most basic ways to include hemp hearts in your food is by simply sprinkling them over a bowl of yogurt, into a salad, or blending them into smoothies or lattes.
Try a no-knead high protein bread recipe using hemp hearts for a wholesome addition to your meals. You can even look to Costco for some of the other ingredients to make this delightful bread. Or use hemp hearts in other baked goods such as muffins, cookies, and brownies for a chewy and pleasing texture with the benefit of added protein.
One good thing about cooking with hemp hearts instead of hemp seeds is that they can be easier to digest with the husks removed, which will also make them blend more seamlessly into other desserts and dishes. Hemp hearts can also make an excellent addition to veggie burgers or even included in beef or other animal protein-based burgers to stretch your patties further with plant proteins. Just about any meal you can imagine will benefit from the addition of Costco hemp hearts. All it takes is a little bit of culinary creativity.