Where Is Aldi's Seafood Sourced From?

Aldi's famously low price tags can't exist without its signature store-brand products. Producing private-label stock lets Aldi avoid operational fees from working with other companies, so it can afford to sell items at bargain prices. While most shoppers are happy about this, it might make you wonder where these products actually come from, especially things like seafood.

Aldi doesn't name the manufacturers behind its seafood products, but has released info about its sourcing practices, the general areas where its products come from, and the number of fisheries it works with. According to the Ocean Disclosure Project, Aldi worked with 136 different fisheries as of 2024, 79 of which are certified as sustainable according to OCP standards. Aldi prides itself on sourcing its seafood from fisheries and farms with fair labor practices and commitments to sustainability. The grocery chain is partnered with organizations including the Marine Stewardship Council, Sustainable Fisheries Partnership, and Best Aquaculture Practices. The former two work with fisheries to decrease their impacts on the environment, while the BAP issues certifications to farmed seafood products produced with sustainable practices.

Aldi hasn't always been a shining beacon of ethical seafood, though. A disappointing reality behind Aldi's salmon came to light in 2021, when a lawsuit found that its farmed salmon was raised in inhumane conditions that negatively impacted ocean waters, despite being labeled as sustainable. The suit led Aldi to change the salmon's packaging. In case you're worried about being duped, a closer look at Aldi's seafood items can reveal more info about sourcing.