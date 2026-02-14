This Double IPA Beer Looks Intense On The Outside, But Goes Down Smooth As Silk
If you're a fan of hop-rich, intense IPAs, it can be tricky to know which can is right for you. In an exclusive interview, Atlanta-based beverage manager Kevin Horan shared recommendations for hoppy beer fans looking for something unique. Pipeworks Brewing Co.'s Ninja vs. Unicorn is described by Horan as one of the underrated beers to crack open at a party, and the vivid can art will attract attention long before you pop open the tab.
Ninja vs. Unicorn is classified as a double IPA and offers a generous 8% ABV. "A golden haze speaks to the unfiltered, grapefruit-noted, balanced IPA's character with a shockingly low bitterness, considering how much hops go into the brewing," Horan says about what makes the brew so special. More than five pounds of hops are included in each barrel used to brew this crowd pleaser. "It's one of my faves," agreed a fan of the beer on Facebook. Samplers have noted that while the unfiltered IPA clocks in at 150 IBU, this isn't a bitter brew and one that goes down smoothly.
Why is beer packs a punch of flavor
IBU refers to International Bitterness Units, and the 0-100 scale categorizes the bitterness of sampled beer. Beers labeled over 100 IBU are said to be for shock value, but Pipeworks Brewing Co.'s Ninja vs. Unicorn is clearly not just for show. Not only are drinkers downing the stuff, they are raving about it online.
The bouquet of Pipeworks Brewing Co.'s Ninja vs. Unicorn leads with sweet, fruity expressions, and a touch of pine hints at the tastes to come. The creamy mouthfeel has been described as special, and Pipeworks has been applauded for its effort. When a beer is this good, you need little else to enjoy it, but Horan recommends serving the brew with spicier dishes that can stand up to its tasting profile, like chorizo cheese dip or buffalo chicken bacon ranch dip. One beer enthusiast noted that the beer can equally accompany a slice of apple pie served with ice cream as holiday-servings of turkey and gravy. Whether you're watching your favorite sports team or relaxing in the backyard, Ninja vs. Unicorn packs plenty of flavor without pulling any punches.