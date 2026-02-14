This Double IPA Beer Looks Intense On The Outside, But Goes Down Smooth As Silk

If you're a fan of hop-rich, intense IPAs, it can be tricky to know which can is right for you. In an exclusive interview, Atlanta-based beverage manager Kevin Horan shared recommendations for hoppy beer fans looking for something unique. Pipeworks Brewing Co.'s Ninja vs. Unicorn is described by Horan as one of the underrated beers to crack open at a party, and the vivid can art will attract attention long before you pop open the tab.

Ninja vs. Unicorn is classified as a double IPA and offers a generous 8% ABV. "A golden haze speaks to the unfiltered, grapefruit-noted, balanced IPA's character with a shockingly low bitterness, considering how much hops go into the brewing," Horan says about what makes the brew so special. More than five pounds of hops are included in each barrel used to brew this crowd pleaser. "It's one of my faves," agreed a fan of the beer on Facebook. Samplers have noted that while the unfiltered IPA clocks in at 150 IBU, this isn't a bitter brew and one that goes down smoothly.