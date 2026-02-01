The Red Flag Every Hoppy Beer Fan Should Know About

The shelf lives of different alcoholic beverages can get a bit confusing. When stored well, distilled liquors can last years, and certain wines just get better with time. It's sometimes tough to remember how long beer actually lasts, especially as it varies from style to style. We're here to help, so you never drink a beer gone bad again — especially a hoppy beer.

Darker, maltier beer styles higher in alcohol — think imperial stouts and barleywines — age well. When beer ages, oxidation occurs. Coming into contact with oxygen, various compounds in beer react and change; in darker beers it can yield notes like sherry, tobacco, leather, balsamic vinaigrette, and dark, dried fruit. But in lighter beers, oxidation can cause off-flavors like wax and wet cardboard. Hop-forward beers like IPAs and pale ales are especially sensitive to time.

In addition to standard oxidation-fueled off-flavors, hops break down over time and become stale-tasting. All those delicious citrusy, piney, resiny notes you want? Don't expect them to still be hanging around after about 90 to 120 days. This means you really want to pay attention to the expiration dates on beer. If you see a hoppy beer older than about three months in the cooler at a beer bar or on the shelf at a bottle shop or grocery store, that's a red flag. It's telling you the beer isn't being kept up with and cycled out, and that you could end up with an unpleasant dud.