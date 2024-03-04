How Long Canned Beer Actually Lasts And How To Store It Right

Canned beer can get a bad rep, but it shouldn't be relegated to the basement of a fraternity house. Beer, in general, serves many purposes, from being a refreshing summer beverage to adding complexity to several recipes, like beer cheese soup and beer can chicken. When it comes to bottled vs. canned beer, the canned variety has the added benefit of blocking the beer from sunlight, meaning in some scenarios it will keep your beer tasting fresher for longer. With this in mind, it can be advantageous to opt for what is often seen as the lower-brow option — cans. So how long does canned beer last?

Canned beer can stay fresh for up to two years, provided it is stored correctly. To maximize your beer's shelf life, you will want to store it in a cool, dark place like a refrigerator or a cellar. Of course, once that beer is open, it will last for a far shorter time. As with all carbonated beverages, beer sitting in an open can declines in quality quickly due to loss of carbonation — usually lasting between a few hours and a couple of days. For best results, store open beer cans in the refrigerator with an airtight seal over the opening.