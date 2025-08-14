How Long Can You Store Distilled Liquors?

The way in which you store your spirits will impact how long you will be able to extend their lifespan. The three factors that degrade liquor quickly are heat, light, and exposure to air. As such, it is important to keep your liquor in an airtight container in a cool space and away from as much sunlight as possible.

Unlike wine, it is also best to store bottles of distilled liquor upright, so there is no need to invest in a special rack — just placing it on a shelf in a liquor cabinet or a bar cart will serve just fine. Consider buying smaller bottles if you drink infrequently, and always try to use up open bottles before breaking the seal on another.

Since hard liquor doesn't show the usual signs of spoilage, it can be harder to tell when a bottle has crossed the line into having gone bad. The primary indicators will be a change in, or total loss of, the smell and taste that makes these spirits such a special drinking experience. You can also keep an eye out for a change in color or the appearance of sediment.

Even with these traits, the liquor will still be drinkable, though you may not enjoy it much.